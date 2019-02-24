Temple Sinai hosts gala of roses, recognition

On the evening of Feb. 23, Temple Sinai members had a reason to see the world through rose-colored lenses at their annual gala and fundraiser.

Prior to dinner, dancing and the main program, attendees mingled for a cocktail hour and silent auction, where they could bid on gift baskets, event tickets, special wines and more.

The rose-themed gala was also held in honor of Mark Richmond, described affectionately by his peers as a beloved member, benefactor and leader of the Temple Sinai community.

"It is an honor to be recognized for something that you enjoy doing," Richmond said. "It has been an honor and a privilege being associated with Temple Sinai for over 25 years."