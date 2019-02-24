 Skip to main content
Gala Chair Karen Witte, Elana Margolis, Kathy Bernstein and Judy Fishbeing.

Temple Sinai hosts gala of roses, recognition

Honoree Mark Richmond and his wife, Stephany Richmond,

Mark and Laurie Criden were running the silent auction of the night.

Geri Drezler, Lenny Drexler and Judy Polivy.

Dinner tables were adorned with rose petals and large rose centerpieces.

Dinner tables were adorned with rose petals and large rose centerpieces.

Sandy Mehlenbacher, Earl Mehlenbacher, Bonnie Hossman and Harvey Hossman.

Rob Krasow, Joanne Trachtenberg and Carlos Krasow.

Gary and Sandy Kravitz.

Joe Ziomek, Gwen Baseman, Bethany Leinweber and Joshua Leinweber.

Temple Sinai hosted a small ring toss game as a means of fundraising at the gala.

David Einstein, Ellyn Bender and Laura Einstein.

Patty Glah, Doris Benice, Ron Benice, Elyse Diamond and Marvin Diamond.

Janet Tolbert, Mikki Pertofski and Joel Pertofski.

Lenny Drexler, Judy Drexler and Eric Fox.

As part of the silent auction, attendees could sign up to bid for time or tickets to restaurants, gold games and more.

Jason Collier, Mary Collier, Jani Collier and Ron Collier.

Colleen Merwitz, Nathan Merwitz, Emily Levin and Herb Krasow.

The gala and fundraiser was held at Laurel Oak Country Club.
by: Samantha Chaney Staff Writer

On the evening of Feb. 23, Temple Sinai members had a reason to see the world through rose-colored lenses at their annual gala and fundraiser.

Prior to dinner, dancing and the main program, attendees mingled for a cocktail hour and silent auction, where they could bid on gift baskets, event tickets, special wines and more.

The rose-themed gala was also held in honor of Mark Richmond, described affectionately by his peers as a beloved member, benefactor and leader of the Temple Sinai community.

"It is an honor to be recognized for something that you enjoy doing," Richmond said. "It has been an honor and a privilege being associated with Temple Sinai for over 25 years."

