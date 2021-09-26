Temple Sinai hosts animal celebration for Sukkot

The Animal Hour under the Sukkah event was held Sept. 26.
Temple Sinai hosted a day for the dogs (and cats) at its annual Sukkot celebration on Sept. 26.
The Animal Hour Under the Sukkah event had families bringing their pets to the temple for a morning of games and crafts, and to celebrate Sukkot, which recognizes the gathering of the Jewish harvest. Children and pets played outside the temple's Sukkah.
