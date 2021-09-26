 Skip to main content
Myron and Kathy Bernstein hold Latte the dog.

Temple Sinai hosts animal celebration for Sukkot

Adam Fischberg-Feliciano and Veronica Feliciano held their dog, Lucky.

Rabbi Samantha Kahn, Outreach and Engagement Director Bethany Leinweber and Snait Ben-Herut

Latte the dog looks out.

The temple event had cats available for adoption.

Gabriella Chipurnoi, Michala Chipurnoi with Mitzi the poodle, Penelope Chipurnoi, Rae Fieber, Martha Magenheim and Sydney the poodle.

Sheena and Steven Lambright brings their dog Nolan to the temple.

Jen Scharf holds Lucky the dog while Glenn and Drew Scharf take Milo the dog.

The temple event had cats available for adoption

Naiah, Victoria and Max Dumbaugh hold Zoe the dog and Lady and Lovie the guinea pigs.

Celia Collier holds back a cat from running off.

Chester the dog was thrilled to meet so many people.

Caleb and Tara McCaffrey hold up Elijah the Me/Mop cat.

The temple's Sukkah had several gifts and accessories hanging overhead.

The Animal Hour under the Sukkah event was held Sept. 26.
by: Harry Sayer Staff Writer

Temple Sinai hosted a day for the dogs (and cats) at its annual Sukkot celebration on Sept. 26.

The Animal Hour Under the Sukkah event had families bringing their pets to the temple for a morning of games and crafts, and to celebrate Sukkot, which recognizes the gathering of the Jewish harvest. Children and pets played outside the temple's Sukkah.

 

