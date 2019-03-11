 Skip to main content
Bonnie and Daphne Silvestri

Temple Sinai celebrates Purim

Monday, Mar. 11, 2019

Bonnie and Daphne Silvestri

Goldie Lenerz

Monday, Mar. 11, 2019 |

Goldie Lenerz

Kids could bounce in the inflatable castle at the carnival.

Monday, Mar. 11, 2019 |

Kids could bounce in the inflatable castle at the carnival.

Max Dumbaugh

Monday, Mar. 11, 2019 |

Max Dumbaugh

People used photo booth props at the carnival.

Monday, Mar. 11, 2019 |

People used photo booth props at the carnival.

Carnival games, like this spinning wheel, were used to entertain families.

Monday, Mar. 11, 2019 |

Carnival games, like this spinning wheel, were used to entertain families.

Asher Weiner

Monday, Mar. 11, 2019 |

Asher Weiner

Zadie Jacobs-Carlson played bean bag toss at the carnival.

Monday, Mar. 11, 2019 |

Zadie Jacobs-Carlson played bean bag toss at the carnival.

Asher Werbow and Mya Werbow

Monday, Mar. 11, 2019 |

Asher Werbow and Mya Werbow

Shana Tibi made cotton candy for event goers.

Monday, Mar. 11, 2019 |

Shana Tibi made cotton candy for event goers.

The holiday was celebrated with a carnival on March 10.
by: Amelia Hanks Community Reporter

Happy Purim! Although the holiday doesn't officially begin until March 20, Temple Sinai celebrated in style.

The temple invited families to attend services and celebrations for Purim on March 10. There were carnival games like a bean bag toss, a spinning wheel and corn hole to keep the children entertained. There was also a bouncy castle outside. Cotton candy was made on sight by volunteers for the carnival. 

Purim is a holiday to commemorate the defeat of Haman's plot to massacre the Jews as recorded in the book of Esther.

