Temple Sinai celebrates Purim

Happy Purim! Although the holiday doesn't officially begin until March 20, Temple Sinai celebrated in style.

The temple invited families to attend services and celebrations for Purim on March 10. There were carnival games like a bean bag toss, a spinning wheel and corn hole to keep the children entertained. There was also a bouncy castle outside. Cotton candy was made on sight by volunteers for the carnival.

Purim is a holiday to commemorate the defeat of Haman's plot to massacre the Jews as recorded in the book of Esther.