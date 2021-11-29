 Skip to main content
Rabbi Samantha Kahn with Ilene Dyrda, Gryffin Wilkins-Plumley and David Stein

Temple Sinai begins eight days of Hands On Hanukkah event

Monday, Nov. 29, 2021

Director of Gan Laura Freedman tells a story to the assembled kids.

Penelope Chipurnoi listens to the story.

Director of Youth Education, Outreach and Engagement Bethany Leinweber welcomes visitors to the event.

Angela Powell and Mallory Stryhas

Luke and Rene Harper sit and listen to the story.

David Stein welcomes visitors while dressed as a dreidel.

Kate and Pippa Dumbaugh

Michala and Gabriella Chipurnoi with Martha Magenheim

Victoria Dumbaugh blows a shofar to announce the start of Hanukkah.

Eliza, Marin and Jackson Mitchell pose with the event's costumed characters.

The family event will be at the Mall at UTC through Dec. 5.
by: Harry Sayer Staff Writer

Temple Sinai staff had an initial plan for how they would be hosting Hanukkah festivities for its many supporters in the community. The group planned to host a celebration event at the Mall at UTC for one night, but was told by mall staff they could stay for much longer if they'd like

"We said we would do all eight nights (of Hanukkah)," Rabbi Samantha Kahn said. 

The temple has done just that with its Hands On Hanukkah event, an eight-day celebration at the mall starting on Nov. 28 and running through Dec. 5. Each night has Temple families and visitors making crafts, playing games, enjoying stories from temple staff and more. The event also has a number of costumed supporters representing Hanukkah and posing with families.

 Each night ends with a lighting of the menorah by a community figure.

For the first night,  Kahn led the ceremony. Kahn was thrilled to be in the mall space and having the chance to teach people about the Jewish community. 

"It made my world that I was able to show people that we're here," Kahn said. 

The Hanukkah event begins every afternoon at 4 p.m. through Dec. 5.

