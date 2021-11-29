Temple Sinai begins eight days of Hands On Hanukkah event

Temple Sinai staff had an initial plan for how they would be hosting Hanukkah festivities for its many supporters in the community. The group planned to host a celebration event at the Mall at UTC for one night, but was told by mall staff they could stay for much longer if they'd like

"We said we would do all eight nights (of Hanukkah)," Rabbi Samantha Kahn said.

The temple has done just that with its Hands On Hanukkah event, an eight-day celebration at the mall starting on Nov. 28 and running through Dec. 5. Each night has Temple families and visitors making crafts, playing games, enjoying stories from temple staff and more. The event also has a number of costumed supporters representing Hanukkah and posing with families.

Each night ends with a lighting of the menorah by a community figure.

For the first night, Kahn led the ceremony. Kahn was thrilled to be in the mall space and having the chance to teach people about the Jewish community.

"It made my world that I was able to show people that we're here," Kahn said.

The Hanukkah event begins every afternoon at 4 p.m. through Dec. 5.