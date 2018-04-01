Temple Emanu–El welcomes everyone for Passover Seder

About 250 members of the Jewish community came together March 30 at the Temple Emanu–El to celebrate the beginning of Passover with a Seder dinner.

Passover recounts the story of the Israelites being freed from slavery under Egyptian rule.

“We retell that story through a festive meal which engages children and people of all ages with lots of delicious foods, cultural discussion and acknowledgment of our freedom,” said Rabbi Michael Shefrin.

The celebration featured a Seder meal that is filled with foods that symbolize parts of the Passover story.

“We engage in activities where we remember the harder times in life and that help us to imagine what it would have been like to be slaves in Egpyt,” Shefrin said.

Passover is traditionally observed in the family home, but Ritual Committee Chairperson Marian Raupp said the temple serves as a home for those who don’t have a place to go for Passover.

“It’s a time when we welcome in the stranger, where we welcome in those who have no place to be,” Shefrin said.