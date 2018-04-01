 Skip to main content
Jodi O'Beill and Rita Feder welcome guests.

Temple Emanu–El welcomes everyone for Passover Seder

Sunday, Apr. 1, 2018 |

A traditional seder plate features foods that symbolizes the Passover story.

Rabbi Michael Shefrin with Ritual Committee Chairperson Marian Raupp.

A traditional Seder plate

Harvey and Carole Koenig

Sandi, Nicole and Skylar Chapnick

Joan Blum and Barbara Gerber

Dean and Marcie Gottesman

Joan Blum, Merryl Koven and Mike Gallatin

Jewish community members gather together to observe Passover at Temple Emanu–El.
by: Shane Donglasan Community Reporter

About 250 members of the Jewish community came together March 30 at the Temple Emanu–El to celebrate the beginning of Passover with a Seder dinner.

Passover recounts the story of the Israelites being freed from slavery under Egyptian rule.

“We retell that story through a festive meal which engages children and people of all ages with lots of delicious foods, cultural discussion and acknowledgment of our freedom,” said Rabbi Michael Shefrin.

The celebration featured a Seder meal that is filled with foods that symbolize parts of the Passover story.

“We engage in activities where we remember the harder times in life and that help us to imagine what it would have been like to be slaves in Egpyt,” Shefrin said.

Passover is traditionally observed in the family home, but Ritual Committee Chairperson Marian Raupp said the temple serves as a home for those who don’t have a place to go for Passover.

“It’s a time when we welcome in the stranger, where we welcome in those who have no place to be,” Shefrin said. 

 

