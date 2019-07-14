Temple Emanu-El shows off trivia knowledge

Lightbulbs went off above the heads of the Temple Emanu-El congregation as they joyfully answered questions ranging from Elvis Presley to yo-yos at the temple's fifth annual trivia night.

The event, which was sponsored by the temple’s Brotherhood, Sisterhood and Members in the Middle, welcomed around 75 members from the congregation to take part in the game. In addition to testing their knowledge, the players were treated to pizza, wings and salad before the game began and dessert during the game's halftime.

Bob Meisel, president of the Brotherhood, said that trivia night gives people a chance to come together in camaraderie as they compete for prizes such as Publix gift cards.