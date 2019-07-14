 Skip to main content
Houston Hill sports a trivia friendly hat for Temple Emanu-El's trivia night.

Temple Emanu-El shows off trivia knowledge

Sunday, Jul. 14, 2019 |

Temple Emanu-El holds its fifth annual trivia night.

Kathy Docks passes her teams answer to emcee Bob Meisel.

Rebecca Zion and Joni Steinberg

Toby Halpern keeps track of her teams points.

Rabbi Brenner Glickman celebrates after his team answered a question right.

Risa Marlen and Paul Wax figure out what state the Dungeness Crab was named for.

Michael Richker heads to turn in his trivia slip.

During halftime trivia players indulge in desserts.

Fred Crane, Gary Andrphy, Morton Lichtman, Linda Lichtman, Karen Androphy, Betty Crane and Caryl Magnus

Stephen and Janet Hiller debate if it's true or false that the oldest women to ever give birth was 80. (Hint: It's false.)

Bob Meisel, president of the Brotherhood, goes over the rules of the game.

Teams celebrate as they hear their answers were right.

Temple Emanu-El held its fifth annual trivia night on July 13.
by: Whitney Elfstrom Staff Writer

Lightbulbs went off above the heads of the Temple Emanu-El congregation as they joyfully answered questions ranging from Elvis Presley to yo-yos at the temple's fifth annual trivia night.

The event, which was sponsored by the temple’s Brotherhood, Sisterhood and Members in the Middle, welcomed around 75 members from the congregation to take part in the game. In addition to testing their knowledge, the players were treated to pizza, wings and salad before the game began and dessert during the game's halftime. 

Bob Meisel, president of the Brotherhood, said that trivia night gives people a chance to come together in camaraderie as they compete for prizes such as Publix gift cards. 

The Author: Whitney Elfstrom

I’m the Sarasota community reporter, which means I cover the people, places and things of Sarasota. I graduated from the University of South Florida St. Petersburg with a degree in journalism and digital communication and a minor in English. 

See All Articles by Whitney

