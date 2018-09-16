 Skip to main content
Loading Gallery...
Brooke Feldman and Daniel Lewis enjoy treats from Kona Ice.

Temple Emanu-El kicks off first day of religious school

Sunday, Sep. 16, 2018 |

Brooke Feldman and Daniel Lewis enjoy treats from Kona Ice.

Buy this Photo
Casey and Gadsden Lee with their mother, Jaime.

Sunday, Sep. 16, 2018 |

Casey and Gadsden Lee with their mother, Jaime.

Buy this Photo
Justin Anderson, Kathy Rance and Gavan Anderson

Sunday, Sep. 16, 2018 |

Justin Anderson, Kathy Rance and Gavan Anderson

Buy this Photo
Sasha Drapkin with Elena and Katerina Herman

Sunday, Sep. 16, 2018 |

Sasha Drapkin with Elena and Katerina Herman

Buy this Photo
Nicole Behar-Quisenberry with her son, Aiden.

Sunday, Sep. 16, 2018 |

Nicole Behar-Quisenberry with her son, Aiden.

Buy this Photo
Zoe and Alexandra Jefferson

Sunday, Sep. 16, 2018 |

Zoe and Alexandra Jefferson

Buy this Photo
Students create holiday-themed crafts.

Sunday, Sep. 16, 2018 |

Students create holiday-themed crafts.

Buy this Photo
Director of Education Sabrina Silverberg with students.

Sunday, Sep. 16, 2018 |

Director of Education Sabrina Silverberg with students.

Buy this Photo
Oliver and Mara Daniel

Sunday, Sep. 16, 2018 |

Oliver and Mara Daniel

Buy this Photo
Share
Temple Emanu-El celebrated the first day of its religious school on Sept. 16.
by: Shane Donglasan Community Reporter

Temple Emanu-El welcomed back students and their families for the first day of religious school on Sept. 16. Students got to meet with their new classmates and teachers. Afterward, families came together to socialize during the Schmear and Schmooze event. 

"We are building excitement for a fantastic year of Jewish learning and helping our children grow in a Jewish way," said Director of Education Sabrina Silverberg. 

The first day of religious school coincided during the Ten Days of Repentance, the period from Rosh Hashanah to Yom Kippur. Students celebrated by taking part in holiday-themed arts and crafts. 

 

 

 

 

Related Stories

Advertisement