Temple Emanu-El kicks off first day of religious school

Temple Emanu-El welcomed back students and their families for the first day of religious school on Sept. 16. Students got to meet with their new classmates and teachers. Afterward, families came together to socialize during the Schmear and Schmooze event.

"We are building excitement for a fantastic year of Jewish learning and helping our children grow in a Jewish way," said Director of Education Sabrina Silverberg.

The first day of religious school coincided during the Ten Days of Repentance, the period from Rosh Hashanah to Yom Kippur. Students celebrated by taking part in holiday-themed arts and crafts.