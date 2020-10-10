 Skip to main content
Rabbi Michael Shefrin led off the celebration with singing and dancing.

Temple Emanu-El hosts drive-in Sukkot celebration

Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020 |

Rabbi Michael Shefrin led off the celebration with singing and dancing.

This year's Sukkot had a drive-in sukkah for families.

Nathanial Klang-Geffre paid close attention to Rabbi Michael Shefrin.

The drive-in sukkah had hand-crafted ornaments.

Jacob Shefrin watched the celebration.

Rabbi Michael Shefrin kicked off the parade.

Avi Sigel joined in on the parade.

Allison and Dylan Albright walked in the parade.

Sloane Roberts waved her flag.

Neil, Nathaniel, Alexandra and Rachel Marcus kept cool under their car hatch.

Novalee, Vicky, Leila and Mike Golen had a great time together.

Avi, Fane and Joah Sigel played around after the parade.

The in-person event was held on Oct. 10.
by: Harry Sayer Staff Writer

Temple Emanu-El adapted to the COVID-19 era with a drive-in Sukkot celebration for its members on Oct. 10. 

Temple families celebrated the Feast of Tabernacles with an in-person but socially distanced event. As Sukkot typically has members celebrate by huddling in a sukkah — a small, outdoor structure modeled on the huts the Israelites stayed in during their 40 years traveling to the Promised Land — temple staff improvised by constructing a drive-through sukkah that families drove through on the way in. 

Rabbi Michael Shefrin spoke to the holiday's lesson of dependence on God while in the face of uncertainty, and led the children in a small parade complete with singing and dancing. 

 

The Author: Harry Sayer

Harry Sayer is the Black Tie Reporter for the Observer. He is a graduate of the University of Central Florida and previously worked the Black Tie beat for the Observer newspaper in Winter Park and Maitland. You can catch him at one of Sarasota's fundraisers and shindigs. 

