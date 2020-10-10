Temple Emanu-El adapted to the COVID-19 era with a drive-in Sukkot celebration for its members on Oct. 10.

Temple families celebrated the Feast of Tabernacles with an in-person but socially distanced event. As Sukkot typically has members celebrate by huddling in a sukkah — a small, outdoor structure modeled on the huts the Israelites stayed in during their 40 years traveling to the Promised Land — temple staff improvised by constructing a drive-through sukkah that families drove through on the way in.

Rabbi Michael Shefrin spoke to the holiday's lesson of dependence on God while in the face of uncertainty, and led the children in a small parade complete with singing and dancing.