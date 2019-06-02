 Skip to main content
Josephine is named after French Empress Josephine.

Temple Emanu-El honors pets at Blessing of the Animals

Sunday, Jun. 2, 2019

Rabbi Brenner Glickman, Doris Alpern and her dog Anna

Rugelach (pictured) is named for a Jewish pastry.

Teddy waits his turn for his blessing.

Lady poses for a photo.

Lexi receives her check up from veterinarian Dr. Hal Alterman.

David Arnold and his dog Kia.

Jim Granite, Teddy, Rabbi Brenner Glickman and Betsy Granite

Mia (center) and MJ stand in line for their blessing.

Helene Davis, Mia, Rabbi Michael Shefrin, MJ, and Bobby Griesman

Elaine Herda and her cat Josephine.

Butters is a guide dog in training.

Josie Liederman and Roxie.

Veterinarian Dr. Hal Alterman and Asia

Around 30 pets were honored at the Blessing of the Animals.

Tova smiles for the camera.

Suzan Brodsky and Rugelach receive their blessing from Rabbi Brenner Glickman.

The ceremony was held June 2 at the Temple Emanu-El.
by: Whitney Elfstrom Community Reporter

Around 30 four-legged friends were honored at Temple Emanu-El's 10th annual Blessing of the Animals on June 3.

The ceremony was created by Rabbis Brenner and Elaine Glickman to honor the bond of pets and their owners.  Rabbi Brenner Glickman opened the ceremony by talking about the importance of loyalty and faithfulness shared between owners and their pets.

"We wanted to find a place to honor that (bond) within the Jewish community," Rabbi Elaine Glickman said.

In addition to the blessings offered by Rabbi Brenner Glickman and Rabbi Michael Shefrin, a costume station was available for owners to dress up their pets for family portraits and veterinarian Dr. Hal Alterman offered free checkups.

The Author: Whitney Elfstrom

I’m the Sarasota community reporter, which means I cover the people, places and things of Sarasota. I graduated from the University of South Florida St. Petersburg with a degree in journalism and digital communication and a minor in English. 

See All Articles by Whitney

