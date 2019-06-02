Temple Emanu-El honors pets at Blessing of the Animals

Around 30 four-legged friends were honored at Temple Emanu-El's 10th annual Blessing of the Animals on June 3.

The ceremony was created by Rabbis Brenner and Elaine Glickman to honor the bond of pets and their owners. Rabbi Brenner Glickman opened the ceremony by talking about the importance of loyalty and faithfulness shared between owners and their pets.

"We wanted to find a place to honor that (bond) within the Jewish community," Rabbi Elaine Glickman said.

In addition to the blessings offered by Rabbi Brenner Glickman and Rabbi Michael Shefrin, a costume station was available for owners to dress up their pets for family portraits and veterinarian Dr. Hal Alterman offered free checkups.