Ava Rosin, 9, Ariana Ackerman, 7, Reese Stroud, 10, Sienna Ackerman, 4, Clara Ledesma, 10

Temple Emanu-el holds Welcome Back Shabbat

Sunday, Aug. 18, 2019 |

Sherri and Blake Levin

Lucy Wolff colors at the craft table.

Robby Wagner, 2, smiles during his game of bean bag toss.

Rabbi Elaine Glickman and Rabbi Brenner Glickman

Zach, 9, and Raina Kurnov, 6, pose after getting henna tattoos.

Drew and Jack Lerine pose with Rabbi Michael Shefrin

Megan Meese paints Lucy Wolfee's nails.

Sasha Rosin, Gaelle Wizenberg and Rachel Feldman

Wesley Wolff, 6, shoots his shot during a game of bean bag toss.

Rabbi Michael Shefrine with his wife Shayna and their baby Jacob.

Samantha Wagner, 3, spins around the temple.

The temple held its annual event to welcome families back after summer vacation.
by: Whitney Elfstrom Staff Writer

The energy was lively at Temple Emanu-El's Welcome Back Shabbat on Aug. 16. The Shabbat welcomed home families after a summer filled with vacations and summer camps. 

Children ran around playing games, drawing at the arts and craft table, and catching up with friends. 

The dinner featured a family-style dinner, crafts, activities, an ice cream sundae bar, games and balloon animals created by Rabbis Brenner Glickman and Michael Shefrine. 

The Author: Whitney Elfstrom

I’m the Sarasota community reporter, which means I cover the people, places and things of Sarasota. I graduated from the University of South Florida St. Petersburg with a degree in journalism and digital communication and a minor in English. 

