Temple Emanu-el holds Welcome Back Shabbat

The energy was lively at Temple Emanu-El's Welcome Back Shabbat on Aug. 16. The Shabbat welcomed home families after a summer filled with vacations and summer camps.

Children ran around playing games, drawing at the arts and craft table, and catching up with friends.

The dinner featured a family-style dinner, crafts, activities, an ice cream sundae bar, games and balloon animals created by Rabbis Brenner Glickman and Michael Shefrine.