Temple Emanu-El gets into the spirit of Purim

The weather may have been warm, but it didn't stop Temple Emanu-El from making little miniature snowmen out of shaved ice.

The snowmen and the shaved ice were all a part of Temple Emanu-El's Purim carnival celebration on March 10. Attendees played on the bouncy castles, climbed the rock wall or played carnival games. Snow cones, hamburgers and hot dogs were given out. Families and children dressed up as part of the Purim carnival.

The actual holiday of Purim begins on March 20. Purim is usually dressing up in costume and celebrating with a festive occasion like a carnival.