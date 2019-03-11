 Skip to main content
Temple Emanu-El gets into the spirit of Purim

Monday, Mar. 11, 2019 |

Sasha Rosin with David, Priya and Kohav Weiman

Monday, Mar. 11, 2019 |

Aiden Pearson worked the dunk tank at the carnival.

Monday, Mar. 11, 2019 |

Wyatt Daniel

Monday, Mar. 11, 2019 |

Lucy, Carrie and Wesley Wolff

Monday, Mar. 11, 2019 |

Violet Link, Helaina Rodarte, Regina Rodarte, Maxwell Link and Sarah Link

Monday, Mar. 11, 2019 |

Alexandra Witherspoon repels off of the climbing wall.

Monday, Mar. 11, 2019 |

Gavan Anderson was a little nervous to climb, but seemed to be having fun!

Monday, Mar. 11, 2019 |

The carnival included bouncy castles and a rock wall.

Monday, Mar. 11, 2019 |

Elise and Arielle Ramer

Monday, Mar. 11, 2019 |

The volunteers doling out snow cones made little snowmen, despite the warm weather.

The temple celebrated the holiday with services and a carnival.
by: Amelia Hanks Community Reporter

The weather may have been warm, but it didn't stop Temple Emanu-El from making little miniature snowmen out of shaved ice.

The snowmen and the shaved ice were all a part of Temple Emanu-El's Purim carnival celebration on March 10. Attendees played on the bouncy castles, climbed the rock wall or played carnival games. Snow cones, hamburgers and hot dogs were given out. Families and children dressed up as part of the Purim carnival. 

The actual holiday of Purim begins on March 20. Purim is usually dressing up in costume and celebrating with a festive occasion like a carnival. 

