Temple Emanu-El celebrates Sukkot harvest festival

Temple families put on a parade on Sept. 25.
After a drive-in celebration last year, Temple Emanu-El families returned to traditional festivities with a lively Sukkot celebration on Sept. 25.
Rabbi Michael Shefrin led off the Jewish harvest festival celebration with a group prayer and sing-along. The event had its own sukkah — a callback to the outdoor huts the Israelites stayed in— where children and family made crafts and attached them to the structure.
Shefrin said the celebration was a reminder of the fragility of life and the importance of cherishing it.
He then had the assembled families join in a recognizing of the Simchat Torah holiday marking the completion of reading the Torah.
The event ended with a parade around the front of the Temple.
