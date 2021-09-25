Temple Emanu-El celebrates Sukkot harvest festival

After a drive-in celebration last year, Temple Emanu-El families returned to traditional festivities with a lively Sukkot celebration on Sept. 25.

Rabbi Michael Shefrin led off the Jewish harvest festival celebration with a group prayer and sing-along. The event had its own sukkah — a callback to the outdoor huts the Israelites stayed in— where children and family made crafts and attached them to the structure.

Shefrin said the celebration was a reminder of the fragility of life and the importance of cherishing it.

He then had the assembled families join in a recognizing of the Simchat Torah holiday marking the completion of reading the Torah.

The event ended with a parade around the front of the Temple.