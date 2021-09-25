 Skip to main content
Nathan Geffre joins in the parade.

Temple Emanu-El celebrates Sukkot harvest festival

Saturday, Sep. 25, 2021

Nathan Geffre joins in the parade.

Jacob Shefrin waves his flag high.

Saturday, Sep. 25, 2021 |

Jacob Shefrin waves his flag high.

Robby Wagner rests for a moment.

Saturday, Sep. 25, 2021 |

Robby Wagner rests for a moment.

Michael and Blake Hudson

Saturday, Sep. 25, 2021 |

Michael and Blake Hudson

Samaya and Brian Laeger sing along as cats.

Saturday, Sep. 25, 2021 |

Samaya and Brian Laeger sing along as cats.

Rabbi Michael Shefrin sings in a robot voice.

Saturday, Sep. 25, 2021 |

Rabbi Michael Shefrin sings in a robot voice.

Jacob Bunin sits on his mother Rebecca's lap.

Saturday, Sep. 25, 2021 |

Jacob Bunin sits on his mother Rebecca's lap.

The Sukkot had a number of gifts attached.

Saturday, Sep. 25, 2021 |

The Sukkot had a number of gifts attached.

Rabbi Brenner Glickman leads the group in prayer.

Saturday, Sep. 25, 2021 |

Rabbi Brenner Glickman leads the group in prayer.

Novalee Golen

Saturday, Sep. 25, 2021 |

Novalee Golen

The Sukkot had a number of gifts attached.

Saturday, Sep. 25, 2021 |

The Sukkot had a number of gifts attached.

Paige Hudson marches with her flag.

Saturday, Sep. 25, 2021 |

Paige Hudson marches with her flag.

Families left with a gift bag

Saturday, Sep. 25, 2021 |

Families left with a gift bag

Temple families put on a parade on Sept. 25.
by: Harry Sayer Staff Writer

After a drive-in celebration last year, Temple Emanu-El families returned to traditional festivities with a lively Sukkot celebration on Sept. 25. 

Rabbi Michael Shefrin led off the Jewish harvest festival celebration with a group prayer and sing-along. The event had its own sukkah — a callback to the outdoor huts the Israelites stayed in— where children and family made crafts and attached them to the structure. 

Shefrin said the celebration was a reminder of the fragility of life and the importance of cherishing it. 

He then had the assembled families join in a recognizing of the Simchat Torah holiday marking the completion of reading the Torah.

The event ended with a parade around the front of the Temple. 

