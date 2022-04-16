 Skip to main content
Chairwoman Marian Raupp and Rabbi Brenner Glickman

Temple Emanu-El celebrates Passover

Saturday, Apr. 16, 2022 |

More than 200 temple members met for the seder meal.

Lila Beychok-Boyer and Franklin Boyer

Mona Salomon, Ethel Gross, Dick Gross and Joy Scherer

Amy, Geri and Nigel Newman

Ruth and Richard Goldman

Eliza, Audrey, Faith and Jason Lipton

Lisa and Dan Carter

Ruth and Dave Skole with Renee Schade, Bob West, Sophia and Ronald Fisher

Alan and Judy Wertheimer with Aviva Berg and Arthur Bernberg

Jackie, Harvey and Dana Schwaid

Toby and Gebe Halpern

The seder was held April 15.
by: Harry Sayer Staff Writer

Temple Emanu-El celebrated the first night of Passover with a seder dinner at Michael's On East on April 15.

More than 200 temple members and supporters met to mingle and sit for the traditional seder meal that marks the beginning of the Passover holiday.

