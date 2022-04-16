Temple Emanu-El celebrates Passover

The seder was held April 15.
Temple Emanu-El celebrated the first night of Passover with a seder dinner at Michael's On East on April 15.
More than 200 temple members and supporters met to mingle and sit for the traditional seder meal that marks the beginning of the Passover holiday.
