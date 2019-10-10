 Skip to main content
Benny Labinger, 7, picks a cookie from the platter.

Temple Emanu-el breaks Yom Kippur fast

Challah bread was one of the many foods available at the buffet.

Mark Lowell, 9, picks an M&M cookie.

Bruce and Helane Abramowitz

Eleanor Wachs and Deb Stengel

The Temple Emanu-el congregation break their fast together.

Ernie Freedman breaks his fast with smoked salmon.

Temple Emanu-el raises food for All Faiths Food Bank each Yom Kippur.

The Temple Emanu-el congregation files into the dining hall after Yom Kippur service.

Joan Franzel and Dorothy Quint

Eileen Bowman and Abe Seewy

Temple Emanu-el Rabbi Brenner Glickman and Associate Rabbi Michael Shefrin.

Larry and Helen Rose

One of the many foods available was a Star of David cake.

Adrienne Krouse with Susan and Bob Meisel

The Temple Emanu-el Sisterhood prepared the break the fast foods for Yom Kippur.

Michele and Cassidy Jones with Barbara Allen

Temple Emanu-el held its annual Break-the-Fast meal on Oct. 9.
by: Whitney Elfstrom Staff Writer

On Oct. 9, Temple Emanu-el congregants gathered for Yom Kippur services. Following, members stayed for a buffet dinner after many had been fasting for about 24 hours. The temple's Sisterhood prepared bagels, tuna, smoked salmon, challah and desserts, among other foods. 

Congregates began practicing the fast after sun down services on Oct. 9. Several services were held throughout the day on Oct. 9 with the final service ending around 6 p.m.

 

The Author: Whitney Elfstrom

I’m the Sarasota community reporter, which means I cover the people, places and things of Sarasota. I graduated from the University of South Florida St. Petersburg with a degree in journalism and digital communication and a minor in English. 

