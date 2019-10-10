Temple Emanu-el breaks Yom Kippur fast

On Oct. 9, Temple Emanu-el congregants gathered for Yom Kippur services. Following, members stayed for a buffet dinner after many had been fasting for about 24 hours. The temple's Sisterhood prepared bagels, tuna, smoked salmon, challah and desserts, among other foods.

Congregates began practicing the fast after sun down services on Oct. 9. Several services were held throughout the day on Oct. 9 with the final service ending around 6 p.m.