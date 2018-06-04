Temple Emanu-El honors pets and animal companionship

Temple Emanu-El gathered families and their four-legged companions June 3 at the Temple for a Blessing of the Animals.

The Rabbis Brenner Glickman, Michael Shefrin and Elaine Glickman explained the importance of animal companionship in the Jewish teachings. The Blessing of the Animals celebrated this animal companionship and is a way to thank pets.

After learning about what the Jewish religion teaches when it comes to animals, each family had the chance to bring their pet to a Rabbi for an individual blessing and a photo.

Veteranarian Dr. Hal Alterman was also there to give a basic health assessment to the pets and write-up a certificate for "being a good boy."