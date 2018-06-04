 Skip to main content
Sharon Ecker with Fidel and Teddy Bear

Temple Emanu-El honors pets and animal companionship

Monday, Jun. 4, 2018 |

Sharon Ecker with Fidel and Teddy Bear

Pixel, a longcoat Dachshund, came to be blessed.

Monday, Jun. 4, 2018 |

Pixel, a longcoat Dachshund, came to be blessed.

Jackie, Matt and Ben Buurma with Jedi.

Monday, Jun. 4, 2018 |

Jackie, Matt and Ben Buurma with Jedi.

Dog treats were available for the pups.

Monday, Jun. 4, 2018 |

Dog treats were available for the pups.

Gail Blumenthal and Susan Milman with Bam Bam.

Monday, Jun. 4, 2018 |

Gail Blumenthal and Susan Milman with Bam Bam.

Rabbi Brenner Glickman says the blessings is asking "God to watch over them (the pets) and keep them safe."

Monday, Jun. 4, 2018 |

Rabbi Brenner Glickman says the blessings is asking "God to watch over them (the pets) and keep them safe."

Rabbi Elaine Glickman thanks everyone for coming.

Monday, Jun. 4, 2018 |

Rabbi Elaine Glickman thanks everyone for coming.

The families and their dogs gathered together as a group to hear the Jewish teachings about pet companionship.

Monday, Jun. 4, 2018 |

The families and their dogs gathered together as a group to hear the Jewish teachings about pet companionship.

A puppy sits while the group blessing is performed.

Monday, Jun. 4, 2018 |

A puppy sits while the group blessing is performed.

Rabbi Michael Shefrin talks about the twelve teachings in the Torah on the ethical treatment of animals.

Monday, Jun. 4, 2018 |

Rabbi Michael Shefrin talks about the twelve teachings in the Torah on the ethical treatment of animals.

Shosti poses for a photo.

Monday, Jun. 4, 2018 |

Shosti poses for a photo.

Helene Davis and Robert Griesman brought their dogs Mia and MJ to be blessed by Rabbi Brenner Glickman.

Monday, Jun. 4, 2018 |

Helene Davis and Robert Griesman brought their dogs Mia and MJ to be blessed by Rabbi Brenner Glickman.

Each family also received a photo with their pet and the Rabbi.

Monday, Jun. 4, 2018 |

Each family also received a photo with their pet and the Rabbi.

Dr. Hal Alterman assesses Jedi's weight.

Monday, Jun. 4, 2018 |

Dr. Hal Alterman assesses Jedi's weight.

Dr. Hal Alterman wrote out certificates for the pets for being "good boys and girls."

Monday, Jun. 4, 2018 |

Dr. Hal Alterman wrote out certificates for the pets for being "good boys and girls."

Ziggy gets blessed by Rabbi Michael Shefrin.

Monday, Jun. 4, 2018 |

Ziggy gets blessed by Rabbi Michael Shefrin.

Roxie pants as she waits for her blessing.

Monday, Jun. 4, 2018 |

Roxie pants as she waits for her blessing.

The Blessing of the Animals was held June 3 at Temple Emanu-El.
by: Kayleigh Omang Black Tie reporter

Temple Emanu-El gathered families and their four-legged companions June 3 at the Temple for a Blessing of the Animals. 

The Rabbis Brenner Glickman, Michael Shefrin and Elaine Glickman explained the importance of animal companionship in the Jewish teachings. The Blessing of the Animals celebrated this animal companionship and is a way to thank pets. 

After learning about what the Jewish religion teaches when it comes to animals, each family had the chance to bring their pet to a Rabbi for an individual blessing and a photo. 

Veteranarian Dr. Hal Alterman was also there to give a basic health assessment to the pets and write-up a certificate for "being a good boy." 

The Author: Kayleigh Omang

I’m Kayleigh, Black Tie reporter. My cats and I moved here from North Dakota and I earned degrees from Minnesota State Moorhead in photojournalism and entrepreneurship. You’ll find me covering all the big fundraisers in town. Reach me at 941-366-3468 ext. 330.

