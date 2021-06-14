 Skip to main content
Bettianne and Hal Marcu takes Daisy the dog to Rabbi Michael Shefrin

Temple Emanu-El blesses pets at ceremony

Rabbi Michael Shefrin with Michele Wieckowski, Lisa Grimes, Piper Grimes, Ben Grimes and Patsy the dog.

Lisa Phifer and Oliver with Josie Phifer and Ziggy

Susan Schlossberg takes Harley the dog to Rabbi Brenner Glickman

Shari and Ron Paler with Romeo

Rabbi Brenner Glickman with Eduardo Marin, Jay Mazer, Barbara Mazer-Marin and Ansley Mazer with Simcha and Schulan the dogs.

Rabbi Michael Shefrin with Sharlya Gold and Cleo the dog.

Rabbi Brenner Glickman with Summer Baum, Donna Jable and Jack the dog.

The weekend blessing was held June 13.
by: Harry Sayer Staff Writer

Sumner Baum and Donna Jablo are quite fond of their dog Jack, a 12-year-old canine that acts just like a puppy. They say they take him out on walks three times a day, but really that it's more like he's walking them. They decided to celebrate their relationship with Jack with a special event — having him blessed by their rabbi at Temple Emanu-El on June 13.

The temple's pet blessing event had members bringing more than 20 canines to meet with Rabbis Michael Shefrin and Brenner Glickman, who gave blessings to the animals and family. They even took the time to pose for family pet portraits as well. 

"With everything domesticated, we realize how much of a blessing pets are to us on a daily basis," Rabbi Michael Shefrin said. 

The Author: Harry Sayer

Harry Sayer is the Black Tie Reporter for the Observer. He is a graduate of the University of Central Florida and previously worked the Black Tie beat for the Observer newspaper in Winter Park and Maitland. You can catch him at one of Sarasota's fundraisers and shindigs. 

