Temple Emanu-El blesses pets at ceremony

Sumner Baum and Donna Jablo are quite fond of their dog Jack, a 12-year-old canine that acts just like a puppy. They say they take him out on walks three times a day, but really that it's more like he's walking them. They decided to celebrate their relationship with Jack with a special event — having him blessed by their rabbi at Temple Emanu-El on June 13.

The temple's pet blessing event had members bringing more than 20 canines to meet with Rabbis Michael Shefrin and Brenner Glickman, who gave blessings to the animals and family. They even took the time to pose for family pet portraits as well.

"With everything domesticated, we realize how much of a blessing pets are to us on a daily basis," Rabbi Michael Shefrin said.