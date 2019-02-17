 Skip to main content
Rabbi Brenner Glickman and Judy Glickman Lauder

Temple Emanu-El author presents book on the Holocaust

Sunday, Feb. 17, 2019

Janet Hiller and Judi Sterne

The book is filled with photographs Lauder took over 30 years.

There were various snack foods available, like cheese, crackers and fruit.

The books were available to be signed.

Mark Silverstein and Fred Bloom

Michele Weickowski and Fatima Soriano

Frank Gooch, Ellie Gooch, Merle Nelson, Leonard Nelson and Margo Howard

Author Judy Glickman Lauder had a reception and presentation of her book on Feb. 17.
by: Amelia Hanks Community Reporter

Judy Glickman Lauder spent 30 years taking photographs and producing texts for her book, "Beyond the Shadows."

The book centers around the experience of the Holocaust and the Danish Exception, which is how Denmark saved their Jewish people from the Nazis. 

A reception and presentation of her book were held at Temple Emanu-El on Feb. 17. Lauder was available to sign her book. There was snacks available before the presentation of the book pages. 

