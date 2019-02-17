Temple Emanu-El author presents book on the Holocaust

Judy Glickman Lauder spent 30 years taking photographs and producing texts for her book, "Beyond the Shadows."

The book centers around the experience of the Holocaust and the Danish Exception, which is how Denmark saved their Jewish people from the Nazis.

A reception and presentation of her book were held at Temple Emanu-El on Feb. 17. Lauder was available to sign her book. There was snacks available before the presentation of the book pages.