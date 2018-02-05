 Skip to main content
Loading Gallery...
Barbara Simon and Andrea Sukin

Temple Beth Sholom jazzed about sold-out Motown 'FUNraiser'

Monday, Feb. 5, 2018 |

Barbara Simon and Andrea Sukin

Buy this Photo
Betty Schoenbaum and Jeremy Lisitza

Monday, Feb. 5, 2018 |

Betty Schoenbaum and Jeremy Lisitza

Buy this Photo
Elliott and Dana Corn

Monday, Feb. 5, 2018 |

Elliott and Dana Corn

Buy this Photo
Judy and Jack Bloch

Monday, Feb. 5, 2018 |

Judy and Jack Bloch

Buy this Photo
The Motown Committee who came together to put on the event.

Monday, Feb. 5, 2018 |

The Motown Committee who came together to put on the event.

Buy this Photo
Sandi Kligman and Cheryl Zusman

Monday, Feb. 5, 2018 |

Sandi Kligman and Cheryl Zusman

Buy this Photo
Co-Chairwomen Saranee Newman and Fran Cohen

Monday, Feb. 5, 2018 |

Co-Chairwomen Saranee Newman and Fran Cohen

Buy this Photo
Stan Mitchell, Cheryl Zusman , Judy Bloch and Evie Mitchell

Monday, Feb. 5, 2018 |

Stan Mitchell, Cheryl Zusman , Judy Bloch and Evie Mitchell

Buy this Photo
Susan Benson-Steenbarger, Barbara Simon and Toby Siegel

Monday, Feb. 5, 2018 |

Susan Benson-Steenbarger, Barbara Simon and Toby Siegel

Buy this Photo
The tables were decorated with a centerpiece featuring records and gold decor.

Monday, Feb. 5, 2018 |

The tables were decorated with a centerpiece featuring records and gold decor.

Buy this Photo
Motown was hosted at Temple Beth Sholom, Sarasota.

Monday, Feb. 5, 2018 |

Motown was hosted at Temple Beth Sholom, Sarasota.

Buy this Photo
Toby Simon, Esta Snider and Dana Corn

Monday, Feb. 5, 2018 |

Toby Simon, Esta Snider and Dana Corn

Buy this Photo
Share
TBS hosted their Motown event on Jan. 13 at Temple Beth Sholom of Sarasota
by: Kayleigh Omang Black Tie reporter

More than 400 attendees partied through the evening and crowded the dance floor Jan. 13 at Temple Beth Sholom of Sarasota. The occasion was a Motown “FUNraiser” for the temple, which treated guests to a 1950s-style culinary dinner. Temple Beth Sholom was decorated to welcome the Motown music by “Soul Sensations,” a six-piece band featuring three vocalists.

Co-Chairwomen for the event were Saranee Newman, Fran Cohen and an enthusiastic committee of many, says Adrea Sukin, publicity contact.

Photos courtesy of Temple Beth Sholom, Sarasota.

Related Stories

Advertisement