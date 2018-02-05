Temple Beth Sholom jazzed about sold-out Motown 'FUNraiser'

TBS hosted their Motown event on Jan. 13 at Temple Beth Sholom of Sarasota
More than 400 attendees partied through the evening and crowded the dance floor Jan. 13 at Temple Beth Sholom of Sarasota. The occasion was a Motown “FUNraiser” for the temple, which treated guests to a 1950s-style culinary dinner. Temple Beth Sholom was decorated to welcome the Motown music by “Soul Sensations,” a six-piece band featuring three vocalists.
Co-Chairwomen for the event were Saranee Newman, Fran Cohen and an enthusiastic committee of many, says Adrea Sukin, publicity contact.
Photos courtesy of Temple Beth Sholom, Sarasota.