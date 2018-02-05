Temple Beth Sholom jazzed about sold-out Motown 'FUNraiser'

More than 400 attendees partied through the evening and crowded the dance floor Jan. 13 at Temple Beth Sholom of Sarasota. The occasion was a Motown “FUNraiser” for the temple, which treated guests to a 1950s-style culinary dinner. Temple Beth Sholom was decorated to welcome the Motown music by “Soul Sensations,” a six-piece band featuring three vocalists.

Co-Chairwomen for the event were Saranee Newman, Fran Cohen and an enthusiastic committee of many, says Adrea Sukin, publicity contact.

Photos courtesy of Temple Beth Sholom, Sarasota.