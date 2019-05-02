 Skip to main content
Rabbis Howard Tevlowitz, Jennifer Singer and Benjamin Shull were part of the evening's events.

Temple Beth Sholom hosts Yom HaShoah

Guests were given slips of paper with the name of someone who died during the Holocaust.

Two Holocaust survivors shared their stories.

A child of Holocaust survivors shared his family's journey to America.

Guests watched a video about the Holocaust.

Rabbi Michael Werbow lights the ceremonial yellow candle.

Guests take a moment to reflect on the lives lost.

Rabbi Michael Shefrin leads the crowd through a call and response.

A guest turns to her pamphlet for the proper words to respond.

More than 100 people turned up for the event.

The event is a memorial service for those who died during the Holocaust.
by: Brynn Mechem Staff Writer

Temple members and other Sarasota residents gathered at Temple Beth Sholom Wednesday for Yom HaShoah, a Holocaust memorial service.

More than 100 people were led through the evening's events which included reading names that evoke horror such as Aushwitz and Bergen Belson, and the blessing of the yellow candle, which honors those who died.

Additionally, each attendee was given a slip of paper with the name of a person who died. Patrons were asked to remember those names throughout the service. 

Two survivors of the Holocaust shared their stories and several children of survivors shared their parents' stories. 

