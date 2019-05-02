Temple Beth Sholom hosts Yom HaShoah

Temple members and other Sarasota residents gathered at Temple Beth Sholom Wednesday for Yom HaShoah, a Holocaust memorial service.

More than 100 people were led through the evening's events which included reading names that evoke horror such as Aushwitz and Bergen Belson, and the blessing of the yellow candle, which honors those who died.

Additionally, each attendee was given a slip of paper with the name of a person who died. Patrons were asked to remember those names throughout the service.

Two survivors of the Holocaust shared their stories and several children of survivors shared their parents' stories.