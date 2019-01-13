Temple Beth Shalom learns about the Innocence Project of Florida

Seth Miller, of the Innocence Project of Florida, talks to the members of Temple Beth Shalom.
No matter what time of day, it's always important to learn how to help people who have been wrongly accused of crimes in the state of Florida.
Seth Miller, the executive director of the Innocence Project of Florida, came and spoke to the members of Temple Beth Shalom. The event, which took place in the morning, served bagels and lox as well as coffee and orange juice. The event brought out around 100 attendees.