Seth Miller, the executive director of the Innocence Project of Florida and Rabbi Michael Werbow

Temple Beth Shalom learns about the Innocence Project of Florida

Sunday, Jan. 13, 2019 |

Al Treidel and Seth Miller, the executive director of the Innocence Project of Florida and the speaker at the morning's event.

Renee Gottheim, Jackie Robinov and Ingrid Bookbinder

Stanley Mitchell and Don Friedman

Jay Cohen and Leslie Cohen

Esta Snider, Becky Miller and Jeff Miller

Sheldon Goldklang, Dennis Zimmerman and Murray Simon

Ann Treidel and Susan Horwitz

Ingrid Bookbinder grabbed some coffee for the early morning event.

Esme Faerber serves toppings for the bagels.

Rosalind Morin, Ted Probst and Belle Probst

Seth Miller, of the Innocence Project of Florida, talks to the members of Temple Beth Shalom.
by: Amelia Hanks Community Reporter

No matter what time of day, it's always important to learn how to help people who have been wrongly accused of crimes in the state of Florida.

Seth Miller, the executive director of the Innocence Project of Florida, came and spoke to the members of Temple Beth Shalom. The event, which took place in the morning, served bagels and lox as well as coffee and orange juice. The event brought out around 100 attendees.

