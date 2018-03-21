 Skip to main content
Temple Director Isaac Azerad, Rabbi Stephen Sniderman and Stuart Sinai

Temple Beth Israel sings to Florence Katz

Temple Director Isaac Azerad, Rabbi Stephen Sniderman and Stuart Sinai

Lynn Burton, Dee Etshtien, Gloria Feibus and Doris Kaplan

Lynn Burton, Dee Etshtien, Gloria Feibus and Doris Kaplan

Organist and Choir Director Ann Stephenson-Moe shows the crowd a photo of an early Temple Beth Israel choir.

Organist and Choir Director Ann Stephenson-Moe shows the crowd a photo of an early Temple Beth Israel choir.

The Florence Katz Memorial Concert began in 2017 to honor Katz, who was a former Temple Beth Israel choir director.

The Florence Katz Memorial Concert began in 2017 to honor Katz, who was a former Temple Beth Israel choir director.

The Florence Katz Memorial Concert began in 2017 to honor Katz, who was a former Temple Beth Israel choir director.

The Florence Katz Memorial Concert began in 2017 to honor Katz, who was a former Temple Beth Israel choir director.

The Temple Choir sang songs from “Broadway to Hollywood,” including “New York, New York” and “Oklahoma.”

The Temple Choir sang songs from “Broadway to Hollywood,” including “New York, New York” and “Oklahoma.”

The Temple Choir sang songs from “Broadway to Hollywood,” including “New York, New York” and “Oklahoma.”

The Temple Choir sang songs from “Broadway to Hollywood,” including “New York, New York” and “Oklahoma.”

Murray Blueglass reads a statement from Florence Katz’s daughter Judy Vigder.

Murray Blueglass reads a statement from Florence Katz’s daughter Judy Vigder.

Hank and Charlotte Stein

Hank and Charlotte Stein

The Florence Katz Memorial Concert began in 2017 to honor Katz, who was a former Temple Beth Israel choir director.

The Florence Katz Memorial Concert began in 2017 to honor Katz, who was a former Temple Beth Israel choir director.

The second annual Florence Katz Memorial Concert honors the late temple choir director who died in 2015.
by: Katie Johns Community Editor

Florence Katz gave Temple Beth Israel the gift of music.

As a choir director for 22 years, her leadership allowed the choir to develop into what it is today. And to honor her, the temple hosted its second annual Florence Katz Memorial Concert on March 21.

The temple’s Men’s Club and Beth Israel Women’s groups organized the event last year to honor Katz who died in 2015.

After the success of last year’s event, the groups brought it back for a second year. Under the leadership of organist and Choir Director Ann-Stephenson Moe, the temple choir performed an hour-long concert themed “Broadway to Hollywood.”

The concert opened with a rendition of “ Another Op’nin, Another Show,” from “Kiss Me Kate” and closed with “Climb Ev ‘ry Mountain” from “The Sound of Music.”

Following the concert, attendees enjoyed dessert and champagne.

The Author: Katie Johns

I’m Katie. I’m the Longboat Observer community editor, which means I cover all people, places and things pertaining to Longboat Key. I graduated from the University of Missouri in 2016 with degrees in journalism and Spanish. Reach me at 941-366-3468 ext. 364.
 

See All Articles by Katie

