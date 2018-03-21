Temple Beth Israel sings to Florence Katz

Florence Katz gave Temple Beth Israel the gift of music.

As a choir director for 22 years, her leadership allowed the choir to develop into what it is today. And to honor her, the temple hosted its second annual Florence Katz Memorial Concert on March 21.

The temple’s Men’s Club and Beth Israel Women’s groups organized the event last year to honor Katz who died in 2015.

After the success of last year’s event, the groups brought it back for a second year. Under the leadership of organist and Choir Director Ann-Stephenson Moe, the temple choir performed an hour-long concert themed “Broadway to Hollywood.”

The concert opened with a rendition of “ Another Op’nin, Another Show,” from “Kiss Me Kate” and closed with “Climb Ev ‘ry Mountain” from “The Sound of Music.”

Following the concert, attendees enjoyed dessert and champagne.