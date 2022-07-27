 Skip to main content
Michael Eisenstat, Nancy Eisenstat, Miriam Goldfarb, Marla Sax, Alan Goldfarb and Barbara Pressman

Temple Beth Israel members day trip to the Sarasota Art Museum

Temple Beth Israel members visit the Sarasota Art Museum of Ringling College. (Photos by Lesley Dwyer)

Lois Lowsky looks at photographs that were taken in a diorama.

A docent greets the group.

The docent offers more information to group members about the artwork.

Marianne Mandell and Robin Green

Maxine Tauber and Robin Green

Jay Greenblatt and Mark Rosenfeld

Marla Sax and Barbara Pressman read about the art installation.

Barbara Pressman and Marla Sax

Carol Edleman reads about a digital display of art.

Maxine Tauber and Nancy Eisenstat

Docents greet visitors at each exhibit.

Lois Lowsky outside the gift shop.

Easy parking and air conditioning make the museum a great summer outing.
by: Lesley Dwyer Staff Writer

Temple Beth Israel members took a day trip off the island on July 27. Maxine Tauber and Robin Green organized an afternoon at the Sarasota Art Museum. 

“I started coming a couple of years ago,” Tauber said. She thought easy parking and air conditioning made it a great spot for a summer outing. The group of 18 met for lunch beforehand at the on-site bistro and took a self-guided tour through the two floors of exhibits. Docents greet visitors in each room to offer information on the building, exhibits and artists.

The building was constructed in 1926 as Sarasota High School, then closed in 1996. The museum opened in 2019. Several temple members were first-time visitors. And for those who had been before, it was still a fresh experience. There are no permanent exhibits. The collection of paintings, photographs and installations changes every couple of months. 

Until Sept. 30, the museum is on summer hours. It’s open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday. General admission is $15, but on the second Sunday of every month, admission is free. The museum is located at 1001 S. Tamiami Trail.

The Author: Lesley Dwyer

