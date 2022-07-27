Temple Beth Israel members day trip to the Sarasota Art Museum

Temple Beth Israel members took a day trip off the island on July 27. Maxine Tauber and Robin Green organized an afternoon at the Sarasota Art Museum.

“I started coming a couple of years ago,” Tauber said. She thought easy parking and air conditioning made it a great spot for a summer outing. The group of 18 met for lunch beforehand at the on-site bistro and took a self-guided tour through the two floors of exhibits. Docents greet visitors in each room to offer information on the building, exhibits and artists.

The building was constructed in 1926 as Sarasota High School, then closed in 1996. The museum opened in 2019. Several temple members were first-time visitors. And for those who had been before, it was still a fresh experience. There are no permanent exhibits. The collection of paintings, photographs and installations changes every couple of months.

Until Sept. 30, the museum is on summer hours. It’s open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday. General admission is $15, but on the second Sunday of every month, admission is free. The museum is located at 1001 S. Tamiami Trail.