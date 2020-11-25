Temple Beth Israel hosts Thanksgiving food drive

Friday nights at Temple Beth Israel look a little different than they used to, when a hundred or so people would gather for Shabbat dinner. But there's still plenty of friendship and compassion to be found. On Nov. 20, the temple hosted a food drive in its grass parking lot, and volunteers gathered food and caught up with friends.

"We needed to do something, and this is a fun way to get people together," membership committee chair Karen Gary said. "We've all been so isolated."

Gary was one of the minds behind the Friday afternoon food drive, having contacted social action committee chair Alice Blueglass earlier in the summer to get things moving. All donations will go to Second Chance Last Opportunity, a Sarasota organization that offers life management skills and food pickup. Member Arlene Skversky has been active in bringing in donations for the organization.

"It's good for socializing since we haven't seen each other in so long," Maxine Tauber said. "And it's nice seeing how generous and kind people are."

Other opportunities This is the second food drive Temple Beth Israel has held during the pandemic; the other was on Yom Kippur in September. In keeping with a theme of lending a helping hand at the holidays, there will be one more food drive from 3-3:30 p.m. on Dec. 18.

The group chatted about their best-fitting face masks and how long it had been since they had needed to wear makeup in between donors. When the donors rolled up, a team descended upon the car, lifting out groceries and making small talk. Several donors tried to get out of the car and help, but to no avail.

As the dinner pickup wound down, Barbara Pressman was the first to lead the donation caravan to the mainland. Three cars had filled up their trunks and backseats with Publix bags, cracker tins and cases of water.

"It was great and I got to see people," Gary said as she left.