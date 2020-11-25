 Skip to main content
Max Spitzer carries a bag of groceries.

Temple Beth Israel hosts Thanksgiving food drive

Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2020 |

Max Spitzer carries a bag of groceries.

Carole Cohen helps unload a car of donations.

Carole Cohen helps unload a car of donations.

Barbara Pressman's car filled up early.

Barbara Pressman's car filled up early.

Maxine Tauber and Judy Tobias

Maxine Tauber and Judy Tobias

Max Spitzer directed traffic.

Max Spitzer directed traffic.

Carole Cohen and Deborah Nyman

Carole Cohen and Deborah Nyman

Karen Gary

Karen Gary

On the other side of the parking lot, Tena Tessler helped pass out members' Shabbat dinners.

On the other side of the parking lot, Tena Tessler helped pass out members' Shabbat dinners.

Lewis Moyer grabs apportioned dinners.

Lewis Moyer grabs apportioned dinners.

Lois Lowsky and Tena Tessler

Lois Lowsky and Tena Tessler

Debby Hamburg dropped off food donations after picking up her dinner.

Debby Hamburg dropped off food donations after picking up her dinner.

Karen Gary chats with Debby Hamburg as Max Spitzer unloads Hamburg's donations.

Karen Gary chats with Debby Hamburg as Max Spitzer unloads Hamburg's donations.

Debby Hamburg offers to help, but Max Spitzer unloaded her donations quickly.

Debby Hamburg offers to help, but Max Spitzer unloaded her donations quickly.

The women of the donation side social distance as they plan for their next event. Karen Gary, Max Spitzer, Judy Tobias, Maxine Tauber, Deborah Nyman and Carole Cohen.

The women of the donation side social distance as they plan for their next event. Karen Gary, Max Spitzer, Judy Tobias, Maxine Tauber, Deborah Nyman and Carole Cohen.

Donations were dropped off at the temple on Nov. 20.
by: Nat Kaemmerer Staff Writer

Friday nights at Temple Beth Israel look a little different than they used to, when a hundred or so people would gather for Shabbat dinner. But there's still plenty of friendship and compassion to be found. On Nov. 20, the temple hosted a food drive in its grass parking lot, and volunteers gathered food and caught up with friends. 

"We needed to do something, and this is a fun way to get people together," membership committee chair Karen Gary said. "We've all been so isolated."

Gary was one of the minds behind the Friday afternoon food drive, having contacted social action committee chair Alice Blueglass earlier in the summer to get things moving. All donations will go to Second Chance Last Opportunity, a Sarasota organization that offers life management skills and food pickup. Member Arlene Skversky has been active in bringing in donations for the organization. 

"It's good for socializing since we haven't seen each other in so long," Maxine Tauber said. "And it's nice seeing how generous and kind people are." 

The group chatted about their best-fitting face masks and how long it had been since they had needed to wear makeup in between donors. When the donors rolled up, a team descended upon the car, lifting out groceries and making small talk. Several donors tried to get out of the car and help, but to no avail. 

As the dinner pickup wound down, Barbara Pressman was the first to lead the donation caravan to the mainland. Three cars had filled up their trunks and backseats with Publix bags, cracker tins and cases of water. 

"It was great and I got to see people," Gary said as she left. 

 

 

