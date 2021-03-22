 Skip to main content
Loading Gallery...
Mac Spitzer, right, calls over more volunteers to help unload a packed car as Karen Gary takes a bag to a waiting car.

Temple Beth Israel hosts pre-Passover food drive

Monday, Mar. 22, 2021 |

Mac Spitzer, right, calls over more volunteers to help unload a packed car as Karen Gary takes a bag to a waiting car.

Buy this Photo
One donor filled up their own backseat to give to SCLO.

Monday, Mar. 22, 2021 |

One donor filled up their own backseat to give to SCLO.

Buy this Photo
Bonnie WIlder wrestles with two large bags of food.

Monday, Mar. 22, 2021 |

Bonnie WIlder wrestles with two large bags of food.

Buy this Photo
Debbie Nyman and Barbara Pressman unload a car.

Monday, Mar. 22, 2021 |

Debbie Nyman and Barbara Pressman unload a car.

Buy this Photo
Arlene Skversky and Karen Gary

Monday, Mar. 22, 2021 |

Arlene Skversky and Karen Gary

Buy this Photo
Gail Barzman and Mac Spitzer

Monday, Mar. 22, 2021 |

Gail Barzman and Mac Spitzer

Buy this Photo
Tena Tessler at the gift shop table.

Monday, Mar. 22, 2021 |

Tena Tessler at the gift shop table.

Buy this Photo
Maxine Tauber and Judy Posner.

Monday, Mar. 22, 2021 |

Maxine Tauber and Judy Posner.

Buy this Photo
The gift shop featured Passover items.

Monday, Mar. 22, 2021 |

The gift shop featured Passover items.

Buy this Photo
Share
The temple set up dinner pickup, food drop-off and a modified gift shop.
by: Nat Kaemmerer Staff Writer

A different sort of March Madness manifested at Temple Beth Israel on March 19 as the temple hosted dinner pickup, a food drive drop-off and a modified version of its BIW Judaica Gift Shop all in one afternoon. 

"It's a triple-header," Judy Posner said. 

Members drove through one parking lot to get dinner, through the circle drive to look at Passover items from the gift shop and another to drop off food for Second Chance Last Opportunity. The food drive is a continuation of Temple Beth Israel's months-long plan to support the Sarasota organization, which has seen a steady uptick in need in recent months. In total, donors filled the trunk and backseats of three cars. 

Though the food drive was only scheduled until 3:30, donors and volunteers continued to chat for several minutes afterwards before parting ways. Friends caught up on family visits, vaccine statuses and what they're all looking forward to post-pandemic. More and more people are getting vaccinated, but Temple Beth Israel is still closed, so the food drive is a social gathering, too. 

"Everybody's just hanging around," Carole Cohen said. "This is the one place where we see each other." 

Related Stories

Advertisement