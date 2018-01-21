 Skip to main content
Co-chairs Nancy Cohen, executive director Isaac Azerad, Sylvia Pastor

Temple Beth Israel hosts "A Grand Evening"

Sunday, Jan. 21, 2018 |

Co-chairs Nancy Cohen, executive director Isaac Azerad, Sylvia Pastor

The gifts that guests could win by drawing a box with a sticker inside.

Marla Sax, Ben Sax, Marvin Mandel

Bonney Libman, Judy Goldstein, Gloria Sabin

Isaac Azerad, Roger Goldstein, Rabbi Stephen L. Sniderman, Bob Vigder

Ronald and Ester Emmerman

Gloria Feibus and Erwin Pastor

Alan and Barbara Siegel

Bob and Judy Vigder

Murray and Alice Blueglass

Bill Sandy, Jerry Salle and David Snyder

Isla and Curtis Hecht

Marge Sandler and Doris Kaplan

For $25, guests could try their luck at a raffle to win a two-night stay at an Opal Collection Property.

Gila Meriwether, Isaac Azerad and Maury Azerad

Brenda Sax, Bob Stewart, Marla Sax and Ben Sax

Chicken avocado hors d'oeuvres

Joseph and Marion Gideon with Evelyn and Marvin Mandel

Marion Gideon, Evelyn Mandel and Mirian Goldfarb

Kelli Veit and Maxine Tauber

Rosalyn Fleischer and. Crol Camiener

For a raffle, guests drew a box and if they had a sticker inside they would win the corresponding prize.

George and Marcia Bardos

Jackie Tauber and Betty Shoenbaum

Susanne Lutkoff and Lavanda Fox

Susan Lutkoff and Allan Goldfarb

Gila Meriwether and Betty Shoenbaum

Lee and Lisa Mirman

"A Grand Evening" was held on Jan. 20 at the Sarasota Yacht Club
by: Kayleigh Omang Black Tie reporter

It was a "Grand Evening," indeed. 

Temple Beth Israel held "A Grand Evening" on Jan. 20 at the Sarasota Yacht Club to thank it's patrons and sponsors. The Yacht Club's bar area was packed with supporters of the temple celebrating together. 

For added entertainment, the temple had two raffles for guests to test their luck in. One raffle had multiple winners, with the prize of picking a wrapped gift off the table, and the other was for a three-day, two-night vacation at an Opal Collection Property. 

 

