 Skip to main content
Loading Gallery...
Florence Katz’s daughter Judy Vigder and Bob Vigder

Temple Beth Israel goes from baroque to Broadway

Wednesday, Mar. 27, 2019 |

Florence Katz’s daughter Judy Vigder and Bob Vigder

Buy this Photo
Daniel Jordan, concert master of the Sarasota Orchestra performed the intro to “Fiddler on the Roof” with Jonathan Spivey, the resident pianist of the orchestra.

Wednesday, Mar. 27, 2019 |

Daniel Jordan, concert master of the Sarasota Orchestra performed the intro to “Fiddler on the Roof” with Jonathan Spivey, the resident pianist of the orchestra.

Buy this Photo
Sylvia Pastor, Debbie Cohen and Mac Spitzer helped prepare desserts and set up for the event.

Wednesday, Mar. 27, 2019 |

Sylvia Pastor, Debbie Cohen and Mac Spitzer helped prepare desserts and set up for the event.

Buy this Photo
Rabbi Stephen Sniderman welcomes the audience to the temple.

Wednesday, Mar. 27, 2019 |

Rabbi Stephen Sniderman welcomes the audience to the temple.

Buy this Photo
Ann Stephenson Moe, the conductor and artistic director for the choir, smiles as the concert begins.

Wednesday, Mar. 27, 2019 |

Ann Stephenson Moe, the conductor and artistic director for the choir, smiles as the concert begins.

Buy this Photo
Earl, Lily, Doris and Sunny Kaplan

Wednesday, Mar. 27, 2019 |

Earl, Lily, Doris and Sunny Kaplan

Buy this Photo
The Temple Beth Israel Choir opened their portion of the concert with music from “Fiddler on the Roof.”

Wednesday, Mar. 27, 2019 |

The Temple Beth Israel Choir opened their portion of the concert with music from “Fiddler on the Roof.”

Buy this Photo
Following the concert, concert goers enjoyed dessert and champagne.

Wednesday, Mar. 27, 2019 |

Following the concert, concert goers enjoyed dessert and champagne.

Buy this Photo
Jonathan Spivey, the resident pianist of the orchestra, performs during the concert.

Wednesday, Mar. 27, 2019 |

Jonathan Spivey, the resident pianist of the orchestra, performs during the concert.

Buy this Photo
Allan Goldfarb and Earl Gordon

Wednesday, Mar. 27, 2019 |

Allan Goldfarb and Earl Gordon

Buy this Photo
Pink flowers adorned each table during the reception.

Wednesday, Mar. 27, 2019 |

Pink flowers adorned each table during the reception.

Buy this Photo
The Temple Beth Israel Choir performed various songs during the concert that ranged from baroque music to Broadway classics.

Wednesday, Mar. 27, 2019 |

The Temple Beth Israel Choir performed various songs during the concert that ranged from baroque music to Broadway classics.

Buy this Photo
Daniel Jordan, concert master of the Sarasota Orchestra accompanies Robyn Rocklein, a soloist with the orchestra, during her performance of “Élégie.”

Wednesday, Mar. 27, 2019 |

Daniel Jordan, concert master of the Sarasota Orchestra accompanies Robyn Rocklein, a soloist with the orchestra, during her performance of “Élégie.”

Buy this Photo
Ann Stephenson Moe, the conductor and artistic director for the choir, welcomes the crowd.

Wednesday, Mar. 27, 2019 |

Ann Stephenson Moe, the conductor and artistic director for the choir, welcomes the crowd.

Buy this Photo
The Temple Beth Israel Choir performed various songs during the concert that ranged from baroque music to Broadway classics.

Wednesday, Mar. 27, 2019 |

The Temple Beth Israel Choir performed various songs during the concert that ranged from baroque music to Broadway classics.

Buy this Photo
Share
The Third Annual Florence Katz Memorial Concert brought more than 200 people to the temple March 27.
by: Katie Johns Community Editor

Temple Beth Israel sang the praises of Jewish composers March 27.

But they also honored one of their own. On Wednesday evening, the temple hosted its third annual Florence Katz Memorial Concert.

Katz, who died in 2015, founded the temple’s choir and served as its director for 22 years.

During the concert, her legacy was honored as the temple’s choir performed a medley of baroque music and Broadway classics.

This year’s concert, which benefits the choir, celebrated Salamone Rossi, a violinist and composer, and other Jewish artists including Jerry Bock and Richard Rogers.

Additionally, the choir was joined by three special guests from the Sarasota Orchestra. Concert Master Daniel Jordan, Soloist Robyn Rocklein and Resident Pianist Jonathan Spivey all performed throughout the evening.

Following the concert, music enthusiasts enjoyed a dessert and champagne reception.

 

The Author: Katie Johns

I’m Katie. I’m the Longboat Observer community editor, which means I cover all people, places and things pertaining to Longboat Key. I graduated from the University of Missouri in 2016 with degrees in journalism and Spanish. Reach me at 941-366-3468 ext. 364.
 

See All Articles by Katie

Related Stories

Advertisement