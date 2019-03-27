Temple Beth Israel goes from baroque to Broadway

Temple Beth Israel sang the praises of Jewish composers March 27.

But they also honored one of their own. On Wednesday evening, the temple hosted its third annual Florence Katz Memorial Concert.

Katz, who died in 2015, founded the temple’s choir and served as its director for 22 years.

During the concert, her legacy was honored as the temple’s choir performed a medley of baroque music and Broadway classics.

This year’s concert, which benefits the choir, celebrated Salamone Rossi, a violinist and composer, and other Jewish artists including Jerry Bock and Richard Rogers.

Additionally, the choir was joined by three special guests from the Sarasota Orchestra. Concert Master Daniel Jordan, Soloist Robyn Rocklein and Resident Pianist Jonathan Spivey all performed throughout the evening.

Following the concert, music enthusiasts enjoyed a dessert and champagne reception.