Event organizers Lynn Burton and Nancy Cohen with event chairwoman Sylvia Pastor

Temple Beth Israel fashion show celebrates natural looks

Diana , Janis Cohen and Gail Joseph

Carole Shaw kicks off the fashion show with a casual look from Natural Discoveries.

Nancy Cohen and Susan Morin

Barbara Pappas, Carol Kobak, Maxine Tauber and Denise Mattingly

Fashion enthusiasts could take a chance on various raffle prizes.

Susan Newmark is all smiles as she walks the runway.

Joyce Cooper and Nessa Levine

Susan Goren poses for the crowd during the fashion show.

Gloria Feibus and Doris Kaplan

To complete the natural-theme of the event, lettuce served as the centerpieces.

Judy and Bob Vigder

Mac Spitzer, Robin Green, Jamie Krasnow and Kathleen Mercker

Sandy Krause walks the runway modeling clothes from Natural Discoveries.

Anne Virag, Sylvia Pastor and Angela Stowe

Teena Tessler smiles at friends as she walks the runway.

Susan Goren takes her walk down the runway.

Robin Green poses on the runway as she models clothes from Natural Discoveries.

Temple Beth Israel Director Isaac Azerad, Jay Greenblatt, Rabbi Stephen Sniderman and Len Libman

Carole Shaw models a “lunchtime” outfit from Natural Discoveries.”

The fashion show was held Feb. 4 at Michael's On East.
by: Katie Johns Community Editor

It was only fitting that the Temple Beth Israel fashion show start with the classic 1960s hit  “(You make me feel like) A Natural Woman” by Aretha Franklin.

The show, which took place on Feb. 4 at Michael’s On East, was titled “A Natural Woman” and featured clothing from Natural Discoveries on St. Armands Circle.

As the 140 fashion enthusiasts arrived, they were greeted with a flute of champagne and time to purchase tickets for the various raffle items.

Following social hour, the ladies, and the few men present, took their seats for lunch and the fashion show.

 

The Author: Katie Johns

I’m Katie. I’m the Longboat Observer community editor, which means I cover all people, places and things pertaining to Longboat Key. I graduated from the University of Missouri in 2016 with degrees in journalism and Spanish. Reach me at 941-366-3468 ext. 364.
 

