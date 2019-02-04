Temple Beth Israel fashion show celebrates natural looks

It was only fitting that the Temple Beth Israel fashion show start with the classic 1960s hit “(You make me feel like) A Natural Woman” by Aretha Franklin.

The show, which took place on Feb. 4 at Michael’s On East, was titled “A Natural Woman” and featured clothing from Natural Discoveries on St. Armands Circle.

As the 140 fashion enthusiasts arrived, they were greeted with a flute of champagne and time to purchase tickets for the various raffle items.

Following social hour, the ladies, and the few men present, took their seats for lunch and the fashion show.