Temple Beth Israel collects items for JFCS

For a donation drive that turned out to be part-charity event, part-social event, a group of Temple Beth Israel members gathered Nov. 29 to collect items for lonely seniors served by Jewish Family and Children's Services (JFCS).

A small group formed by the temple's membership and social action committees gathered in the parking lot just south of the building. Karen Gary brought snacks and refreshments and passed them around, and Mac Spitzer brought a tray of homemade cookies and brownies — lucky donors got to choose a treat.

When a car came around to drop off supplies, it was usually occupied by a friend. The entire group would greet the donor, catching up about Thanksgiving happenings or Hanukkah plans, before they slowly pulled away.

Two hours into the three-hour drop-off window, the group had collected 16 bags, putting them close to their goal. The gift items included pens, pads of paper, candy and fun fuzzy socks.

"Somebody from JFCS will take the items and repackage them for gifts," Karen Gary said. "Usually, these gifts would just be dropped off at the temple."