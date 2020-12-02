 Skip to main content
Loading Gallery...
The group set up chairs to allow for social distancing.

Temple Beth Israel collects items for JFCS

Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020 |

The group set up chairs to allow for social distancing.

Buy this Photo
Mac Spitzer greets Irwin Pastor.

Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020 |

Mac Spitzer greets Irwin Pastor.

Buy this Photo
Irwin Pastor says hello to Karen Gary.

Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020 |

Irwin Pastor says hello to Karen Gary.

Buy this Photo
Irwin Pastor

Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020 |

Irwin Pastor

Buy this Photo
Mac Spitzer accepts a donation from Kelly Veit.

Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020 |

Mac Spitzer accepts a donation from Kelly Veit.

Buy this Photo
Irwin Pastor waves goodbye.

Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020 |

Irwin Pastor waves goodbye.

Buy this Photo
Gail Barzman and Irwin Pastor

Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020 |

Gail Barzman and Irwin Pastor

Buy this Photo
Sylvia and Irwin Pastor

Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020 |

Sylvia and Irwin Pastor

Buy this Photo
Mac Spitzer hands a tray of treats to Sylvia and Irwin Pastor.

Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020 |

Mac Spitzer hands a tray of treats to Sylvia and Irwin Pastor.

Buy this Photo
Bonnie Wilder and Gail Barzman

Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020 |

Bonnie Wilder and Gail Barzman

Buy this Photo
Mac Spitzer offers a brownie to Karen Gary

Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020 |

Mac Spitzer offers a brownie to Karen Gary

Buy this Photo
Karen and Bob Gary

Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020 |

Karen and Bob Gary

Buy this Photo
Lois

Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020 |

Lois

Buy this Photo
Maxine Tauber, Lois Lowsky and Karen Gary wear menorah headbands.

Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020 |

Maxine Tauber, Lois Lowsky and Karen Gary wear menorah headbands.

Buy this Photo
Bonnie Wilder, Judy Tobias and Mac Spitzer catch up in the shade.

Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020 |

Bonnie Wilder, Judy Tobias and Mac Spitzer catch up in the shade.

Buy this Photo
Share
The little gifts will be repackaged and given as holiday presents to seniors served by JFCS.
by: Nat Kaemmerer Staff Writer

For a donation drive that turned out to be part-charity event, part-social event, a group of Temple Beth Israel members gathered Nov. 29 to collect items for lonely seniors served by Jewish Family and Children's Services (JFCS).

A small group formed by the temple's membership and social action committees gathered in the parking lot just south of the building. Karen Gary brought snacks and refreshments and passed them around, and Mac Spitzer brought a tray of homemade cookies and brownies — lucky donors got to choose a treat.

When a car came around to drop off supplies, it was usually occupied by a friend. The entire group would greet the donor, catching up about Thanksgiving happenings or Hanukkah plans, before they slowly pulled away.

Two hours into the three-hour drop-off window, the group had collected 16 bags, putting them close to their goal. The gift items included pens, pads of paper, candy and fun fuzzy socks. 

"Somebody from JFCS will take the items and repackage them for gifts," Karen Gary said. "Usually, these gifts would just be dropped off at the temple." 

Related Stories

Advertisement