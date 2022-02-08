Temple Beth Israel celebrates supporters at dinner

Members of Temple Beth Israel celebrated a special Shabbat dinner on Feb. 4. The temple hosted a dinner and pre-service program for its members.

Executive Director Isaac Azerad said the dinner was to recognize the temple's donors and supporters who have pledged funds over the years. Both the Leadership Society, which includes people who support the temple beyond their membership, and the families Life and Legacy members, who promise money to the temple after they die.

Temple members gathered for a homemade dinner with friends and lined up to get dinner before returning to their tables. About 100 members and supporters attended Shabbat dinner and services.

After dinner, attendees were treated to a concert with clarinetist Franklin Cohen and temple Music Director Ann Stephenson-Moe.