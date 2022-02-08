 Skip to main content
Carole Shaw and temple President Stuart Sinai

Temple Beth Israel celebrates supporters at dinner

Carol and Norman Kempler

Lee Mirman and Michael Eisenstat

Gloria Feibus, Leon Sokol and Maggie Kaplen

Sue Boorstein and Bonney Libman

The dinner was held to recognize the temple's supporters.

Karen Kennedy did the floral arrangements for the evening as a favor.

Elise Galinsky and Shirley Fein

Nancy and David Freund

Karen Gary and Susan Goldfarb

Barbara and Gerald Rosenthal with Gale and Walter Frank

The temple hosted a Shabbat dinner to recognize their donors from over the years.
by: Nat Kaemmerer Staff Writer

Members of Temple Beth Israel celebrated a special Shabbat dinner on Feb. 4. The temple hosted a dinner and pre-service program for its members. 

Executive Director Isaac Azerad said the dinner was to recognize the temple's donors and supporters who have pledged funds over the years. Both the Leadership Society, which includes people who support the temple beyond their membership, and the families Life and Legacy members, who promise money to the temple after they die. 

Temple members gathered for a homemade dinner with friends and lined up to get dinner before returning to their tables. About 100 members and supporters attended Shabbat dinner and services. 

After dinner, attendees were treated to a concert with clarinetist Franklin Cohen and temple Music Director Ann Stephenson-Moe.

