 Skip to main content
Loading Gallery...
The women of the BIW group made homemade Hanukkah cookies.

Temple Beth Israel celebrates sixth night of Hanukkah

Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021 |

The women of the BIW group made homemade Hanukkah cookies.

Attendees found their seats and a vegetable course waiting for them.

Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021 |

Attendees found their seats and a vegetable course waiting for them.

Lois Lowsky, Nancy Cohen, Lois Schottenstein and Shirley Fein

Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021 |

Lois Lowsky, Nancy Cohen, Lois Schottenstein and Shirley Fein

Joan and David Greene with Howard and Kelli Veit

Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021 |

Joan and David Greene with Howard and Kelli Veit

Tena Tessler, Lois Lowsky and Judy Blume

Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021 |

Tena Tessler, Lois Lowsky and Judy Blume

Alan Goldfarb and Howard Tessler

Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021 |

Alan Goldfarb and Howard Tessler

Bob Gary, Nancy Eisenstat, Rabbi Michael Eisenstat and Bunny Skirboll

Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021 |

Bob Gary, Nancy Eisenstat, Rabbi Michael Eisenstat and Bunny Skirboll

Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021 |

Maxine Tauber and Susan Phillips

Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021 |

Maxine Tauber and Susan Phillips

Roberta Wladis and Bonney Libman

Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021 |

Roberta Wladis and Bonney Libman

Elloitt and Linda Klonsky

Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021 |

Elloitt and Linda Klonsky

Miriam Goldfarb shows off her menorah handbag. All her accessories came from the BIW Judaica Gift Shop.

Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021 |

Miriam Goldfarb shows off her menorah handbag. All her accessories came from the BIW Judaica Gift Shop.

Barbara Diznoff lights her menorah.

Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021 |

Barbara Diznoff lights her menorah.

Karen Gary lights her menorah.

Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021 |

Karen Gary lights her menorah.

Those who brought a menorah came to light them before the Shabbat candles.

Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021 |

Those who brought a menorah came to light them before the Shabbat candles.

About a dozen menorahs lit up the front table at the temple.

Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021 |

About a dozen menorahs lit up the front table at the temple.

Share
The congregation came together for home-cooked food and the lighting of several menorahs.
by: Nat Kaemmerer Staff Writer

There was a "latke" joy at Temple Beth Israel on the sixth night of Hanukkah. This year, it fell on Dec. 3 and brought the temple's congregants together in the biggest event since before the pandemic. 

About 100 people came for dinner and Shabbat services, and several families brought their menorahs to contribute to the night of light. About a dozen menorahs tall and tiny lined the table at the front of the room, and everyone came to light theirs before Rabbi Stephen Sniderman lit the Shabbat candles. 

Attendees mingled before dinner before finding their seats with their friends and awaiting the buffet dinner that waited in the wings. The BIW made cookies and desserts for Hanukkah, and of course, trays of latkes were rolled out as the dinner began. 

Following dinner, the congregation attended Shabbat services. 

Join the Neighborhood! Our 100% local content helps strengthen our communities by delivering news and information that is relevant to our readers. Support independent local journalism by joining the Observer's new membership program — The Newsies — a group of like-minded community citizens, like you. Be a Newsie.

Related Stories

Advertisement