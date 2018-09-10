 Skip to main content
Gary and Vicki Abernathy and Claire Smith

Temple Beth Israel celebrates Rosh Hashanah

Monday, Sep. 10, 2018 |

Jim and Elise Galinsky

Audrey Heimler, Phyllis Ploener, Rosalyn Fleischer and Sharon Schreiber

Standing: Herb and Miriam Waltzer and Nancy Eisenstat; Sitting: Rabbi Michael Eisenstat, Sandra Packard, Lewis Moyer and Judy and Neil Blume

Alice and Murray Blueglass

Ron and Roz Rosenthal and Estelle and Burton Silbert

Molly Schechter and Corinne Sniderman

Alice and Murray Blueglass and Suzanne Lutkoff

Irwin and Sylvia Pastor

Harold Ronson, Molly Schechter and Corinne and Rabbi Stephen Sniderman

Congregants gathered for lunch at Cafe L'Europe Sept. 10 following a service at the temple.
by: Katie Johns Community Editor

Temple Beth Israel congregants gathered Sept. 10 to celebrate the new year.

In honor of Rosh Hashanah, which began Sept. 9 and concludes the evening of Sept. 11 and marks the beginning of the 10 days of penitence before culminating in Yom Kippur on Sept. 18, temple members gathered at Cafe L’Europe on Monday afternoon after a service.

Sixty six people gathered in the restaurant to gather and celebrate with a multi-course luncheon.


 

The Author: Katie Johns

I’m Katie. I’m the Longboat Observer community editor, which means I cover all people, places and things pertaining to Longboat Key. I graduated from the University of Missouri in 2016 with degrees in journalism and Spanish. Reach me at 941-366-3468 ext. 364.
 

