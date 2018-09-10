Temple Beth Israel celebrates Rosh Hashanah

Temple Beth Israel congregants gathered Sept. 10 to celebrate the new year.

In honor of Rosh Hashanah, which began Sept. 9 and concludes the evening of Sept. 11 and marks the beginning of the 10 days of penitence before culminating in Yom Kippur on Sept. 18, temple members gathered at Cafe L’Europe on Monday afternoon after a service.

Sixty six people gathered in the restaurant to gather and celebrate with a multi-course luncheon.



