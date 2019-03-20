 Skip to main content
Arleane Stier and Ruth Pagirsky

Temple Beth Israel celebrates Purim

Wednesday, Mar. 20, 2019 |

Arleane Stier and Ruth Pagirsky

Following the reading and skit, attendees enjoyed refreshments including cookies.

Colorful centerpieces adorned the tables.

Karen Gary and Lois Barson

Sandra Packard dressed as a judge for the celebration.

Colorful centerpieces adorned the tables.

Kelly Veit, Rabbi Michael and Nancy Eisenstat and Howard Veit

Following the reading and skit, attendees enjoyed refreshments including hamantaschen.

Rabbi Stephen Sniderman reads the beginning of the temple’s Purim skit.

On March 20, temple members gathered for a reading of the Megillah, Purim play and party.
by: Katie Johns Community Editor

Temple Beth Israel members made some noise March 20.

On Wednesday evening, the temple hosted its annual Erev Purim service and celebration. Purim, a holiday that memorializes the saving of Jewish people from Haman, began Wednesday evening and ends the evening of Thursday, March 21.

As Rabbi Stephen Sniderman read from the Megillah, those in attendance used noise makers to carry on the tradition of causing a racket whenever “Haman” is said.

Following the reading, multiple members participated in a skit about breaking news and then Sniderman guessed what everyone in the audience was dressed as. Costumes included a judge and Whitey Ford. 

When all his guesses were complete, the group moved to the social hall for refreshments, including hamantaschen.

 

The Author: Katie Johns

I’m Katie. I’m the Longboat Observer community editor, which means I cover all people, places and things pertaining to Longboat Key. I graduated from the University of Missouri in 2016 with degrees in journalism and Spanish. Reach me at 941-366-3468 ext. 364.
 

