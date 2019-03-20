Temple Beth Israel celebrates Purim

Temple Beth Israel members made some noise March 20.

On Wednesday evening, the temple hosted its annual Erev Purim service and celebration. Purim, a holiday that memorializes the saving of Jewish people from Haman, began Wednesday evening and ends the evening of Thursday, March 21.

As Rabbi Stephen Sniderman read from the Megillah, those in attendance used noise makers to carry on the tradition of causing a racket whenever “Haman” is said.

Following the reading, multiple members participated in a skit about breaking news and then Sniderman guessed what everyone in the audience was dressed as. Costumes included a judge and Whitey Ford.

When all his guesses were complete, the group moved to the social hall for refreshments, including hamantaschen.