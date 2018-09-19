Temple Beth Israel breaks Yom Kippur fast

Temple Beth Israel congregants are ready for the new year.

On Sept. 19, about 200 members gathered for Yom Kippur services at the temple. Following, some members stayed for a buffet dinner complete with starch foods, as the members had been fasting for about 24 hours. They filled their plates with bagels, tuna, Israeli salad, blintzes and schmaltz herring.

Members began practicing the fast after sun down services on Sept. 18. On Sept. 19, multiple services were held at the temple, which concluded at 6 p.m., when the fast could be broken.

“Today was wonderful … the music was exceptional,” Temple Beth Israel Director Isaac Azerad said.