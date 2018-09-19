 Skip to main content
Temple Beth Israel members held a food drive for All Faiths Food Bank.

Temple Beth Israel breaks Yom Kippur fast

Wednesday, Sep. 19, 2018 |

Temple Beth Israel members held a food drive for All Faiths Food Bank.

Betty and Charles Ackerman

Ella, Lisa and Lee Mirman and Garry Brooks

Margot Robinson and Natalie Kaufman

Miriam Goldfarb and Kei Sulhi

Allan Goldfarb and Isaac Azerad

Cantor Robert Marinoff and Elsa Marinoff

Luise and Stephen Rosoff

Spencer and Rabbi Stephen Sniderman

Challah bread among other starch foods were available following services

Because members had been fasting, the buffet was full of starch foods.

On Sept. 19, Temple Beth Israel members broke their fast following Yom Kippur services.
Katie Johns Community Editor

Temple Beth Israel congregants are ready for the new year.

On Sept. 19, about 200 members gathered for Yom Kippur services at the temple. Following, some members stayed for a buffet dinner complete with starch foods, as the members had been fasting for about 24 hours. They filled their plates with bagels, tuna, Israeli salad, blintzes and schmaltz herring.

Members began practicing the fast after sun down services on Sept. 18. On Sept. 19, multiple services were held at the temple, which concluded at 6 p.m., when the fast could be broken.

“Today was wonderful … the music was exceptional,” Temple Beth Israel Director Isaac Azerad said.

