Dewayne Hill, Lori Moran, Camile Campagna, Susan Erhart and Lauren Hayes

Teen Court hosts first Sip 'n' Share

Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019 |

Katy McBrayer, Teen Court vice chair, shares her her story as a teen court alumna.

Guests of Teen Court's first-ever Sip n' Share Social mingle at Sabal Palm Bank.

Heather Todd, executive director of Teen Court, tells the crowd a little about what Teen Court does.

Refreshments and hors d'oeuvres were provided by Oak and Stone.

Jim Lynch and Kennedy Legler

Kathy Collums, of Sabal Palm Bank, welcomes the group.

Mike Moran, Lauren Gagliardi, and Lori Moran

Mike Moran, Tamara Ley and Jim Ley

Regina Menda and Erin Christy

Teen Court is a nonprofit that works with at-risk youth to provide educational youth development activities.

Terri Stern and Kathy Collums

by: Whitney Elfstrom Staff Writer

Teen Court hosted its first-ever Sip 'n' Share Social at the downtown Sabal Palm Bank on Aug. 20. The event provided a chance for the Teen Court adult staff to network with movers and shakers from the Sarasota area. 

Sip 'n' Share featured a cocktail hour that was followed by a speech from Katy McBrayer, an alumna and vice chair of Teen Court. 

The nonprofit organization works with at-risk youth to provide educational youth development activities in an effort to reduce juvenile activity. Teen Court receives cases from the Sarasota County Sheriff’s office, the Department of Juvenile Justice, Juvenile Court, Traffic Court, area schools, and parents. 

In lieu of standing before a judicial court, teen defendants appear before a court of their peers that is made up of past defendants and teen volunteers. The judge is an adult from the Sarasota law community such as a lawyer, judge or law enforcement officer. A teen jury hears each case and then decides what the best course of action would be for the defendant.

"This is a place where we can really do good in our community and they're the people (at-risk teens) who really need it," McBrayer said. "If they grow up and become a successful adult ... make an impact in our community, and help other people like them with traumas ... it's healing for them, it's healing for our community, and we can build a better village."

 

The Author: Whitney Elfstrom

I’m the Sarasota community reporter, which means I cover the people, places and things of Sarasota. I graduated from the University of South Florida St. Petersburg with a degree in journalism and digital communication and a minor in English. 

