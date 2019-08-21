Teen Court hosts first Sip 'n' Share

Teen Court hosted its first-ever Sip 'n' Share Social at the downtown Sabal Palm Bank on Aug. 20. The event provided a chance for the Teen Court adult staff to network with movers and shakers from the Sarasota area.

Sip 'n' Share featured a cocktail hour that was followed by a speech from Katy McBrayer, an alumna and vice chair of Teen Court.

The nonprofit organization works with at-risk youth to provide educational youth development activities in an effort to reduce juvenile activity. Teen Court receives cases from the Sarasota County Sheriff’s office, the Department of Juvenile Justice, Juvenile Court, Traffic Court, area schools, and parents.

In lieu of standing before a judicial court, teen defendants appear before a court of their peers that is made up of past defendants and teen volunteers. The judge is an adult from the Sarasota law community such as a lawyer, judge or law enforcement officer. A teen jury hears each case and then decides what the best course of action would be for the defendant.

"This is a place where we can really do good in our community and they're the people (at-risk teens) who really need it," McBrayer said. "If they grow up and become a successful adult ... make an impact in our community, and help other people like them with traumas ... it's healing for them, it's healing for our community, and we can build a better village."