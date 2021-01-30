 Skip to main content
Loading Gallery...
Mallory Park's Charlene Carbone helps her pug, Ming, go through a ring. Carbone says she likes that the park provides activities for dogs of all sizes and abilities.

Teaching dogs new tricks in Lakewood Ranch

Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021 |

Mallory Park's Charlene Carbone helps her pug, Ming, go through a ring. Carbone says she likes that the park provides activities for dogs of all sizes and abilities.

Buy this Photo
Mill Creek's Victoria Hooker is considering doing agility competitions with her dog, Maggie, after participating in the Doggy Bootcamp Agility Class.

Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021 |

Mill Creek's Victoria Hooker is considering doing agility competitions with her dog, Maggie, after participating in the Doggy Bootcamp Agility Class.

Buy this Photo
Esplanade's Cheryl Dobbs guides her dog, Pepe, across the dog walk. "He's doing great," Dobbs says.

Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021 |

Esplanade's Cheryl Dobbs guides her dog, Pepe, across the dog walk. "He's doing great," Dobbs says.

Buy this Photo
Country Club's Steve Furry tells his dog, Deja, to jump over the bar. Furry says he didn't know the dog park existed at Bob Gardner Community Park until he signed up for the Doggy Bootcamp Agility Class.

Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021 |

Country Club's Steve Furry tells his dog, Deja, to jump over the bar. Furry says he didn't know the dog park existed at Bob Gardner Community Park until he signed up for the Doggy Bootcamp Agility Class.

Buy this Photo
Deja, a lagotta romagnolo, jumps over a high bar.

Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021 |

Deja, a lagotta romagnolo, jumps over a high bar.

Buy this Photo
Lakewood Ranch's Marty Saia holds the bar while his dog, Torrey, jumps over with guidance from his wife, Mollie Saia. The Doggy Bootcamp Agility Class is the first agility class the couple has done with Torrey.

Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021 |

Lakewood Ranch's Marty Saia holds the bar while his dog, Torrey, jumps over with guidance from his wife, Mollie Saia. The Doggy Bootcamp Agility Class is the first agility class the couple has done with Torrey.

Buy this Photo
Arbor Grande's Tammy Triplett encourages her dog, Maisel, to go through the tube. Triplett says the other dogs and owners could sometimes be distractions for Maisel.

Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021 |

Arbor Grande's Tammy Triplett encourages her dog, Maisel, to go through the tube. Triplett says the other dogs and owners could sometimes be distractions for Maisel.

Buy this Photo
Lakewood Ranch's Connie Farmer continues to train her golden retriever, Bella, during the Doggy Bootcamp Agility Class.

Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021 |

Lakewood Ranch's Connie Farmer continues to train her golden retriever, Bella, during the Doggy Bootcamp Agility Class.

Buy this Photo
Share
Pups and their owners enjoy Doggy Bootcamp Agility Class at Bob Gardner Community Park.
by: Liz Ramos Staff Writer

Mill Creek’s Victoria Hooker watched her 2-year-old mini Australian shepherd, Maggie, run across the dog walk with ease during the Doggy Bootcamp Agility Class on Jan. 30.

“[The boot camp] is a nice change of pace for the dogs,” Hooker said.

Maggie ran through a tube, jumped over a bar and made her way through giant rings while participating in the class at Bob Gardner Community Park. The class is intended to improve a dog’s confidence and agility.

“It’s spurred us into trying agility competitions,” said Hooker, who has never done any type of agility training with Maggie before the class.

Mallory Park’s Charlene Carbone said she liked that the park offered activities for dogs of all sizes and abilities.

Carbone’s dog, Ming, is a small pug, so rather than jumping through the giant red rings that couldn’t be adjusted, she had Ming jump over a bar that was low to the ground.

“It’s good exercise for Ming and an opportunity to get her out to socialize and meet other dogs,” Carbone said.

Related Stories

Advertisement