Teaching dogs new tricks in Lakewood Ranch

Mill Creek’s Victoria Hooker watched her 2-year-old mini Australian shepherd, Maggie, run across the dog walk with ease during the Doggy Bootcamp Agility Class on Jan. 30.

“[The boot camp] is a nice change of pace for the dogs,” Hooker said.

Maggie ran through a tube, jumped over a bar and made her way through giant rings while participating in the class at Bob Gardner Community Park. The class is intended to improve a dog’s confidence and agility.

“It’s spurred us into trying agility competitions,” said Hooker, who has never done any type of agility training with Maggie before the class.

Mallory Park’s Charlene Carbone said she liked that the park offered activities for dogs of all sizes and abilities.

Carbone’s dog, Ming, is a small pug, so rather than jumping through the giant red rings that couldn’t be adjusted, she had Ming jump over a bar that was low to the ground.

“It’s good exercise for Ming and an opportunity to get her out to socialize and meet other dogs,” Carbone said.