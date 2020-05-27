 Skip to main content
Loading Gallery...
Senior Hunter Knight smiles for a photo before picking up his cap and gown.

Teachers, staff surprise graduating Pirates with celebration

Tuesday, Jun. 2, 2020 |

Senior Hunter Knight smiles for a photo before picking up his cap and gown.

Buy this Photo
Gina Lovelace is the second senior to pick up her cap and gown. Lovelace is part of the top 10% of her graduating class.

Tuesday, Jun. 2, 2020 |

Gina Lovelace is the second senior to pick up her cap and gown. Lovelace is part of the top 10% of her graduating class.

Buy this Photo
Braden River High School teachers and staff members decorated the campus to celebrate seniors.

Tuesday, Jun. 2, 2020 |

Braden River High School teachers and staff members decorated the campus to celebrate seniors.

Buy this Photo
Sheri Wildebour, a paraprofessional, cheers for seniors as they pass by in their cars.

Tuesday, Jun. 2, 2020 |

Sheri Wildebour, a paraprofessional, cheers for seniors as they pass by in their cars.

Buy this Photo
Toni Mullins-Staker, an English teacher, says seeing seniors come by for their caps and gowns is bittersweet. "I want to hug them," she says. "It's been so long since we've seen them."

Tuesday, Jun. 2, 2020 |

Toni Mullins-Staker, an English teacher, says seeing seniors come by for their caps and gowns is bittersweet. "I want to hug them," she says. "It's been so long since we've seen them."

Buy this Photo
English and drama teacher Barbara Helfrick brings her puppy Ellie to congratulate the seniors coming to pick up their caps and gowns.

Tuesday, Jun. 2, 2020 |

English and drama teacher Barbara Helfrick brings her puppy Ellie to congratulate the seniors coming to pick up their caps and gowns.

Buy this Photo
Senior Hannah Badenhorst waves to teachers and staff members are she passes by. "This is so awesome," she says. "I'm sad. I don't want to be done."

Tuesday, Jun. 2, 2020 |

Senior Hannah Badenhorst waves to teachers and staff members are she passes by. "This is so awesome," she says. "I'm sad. I don't want to be done."

Buy this Photo
Senior Hannah Badenhorst grabs her cap and gown from Kymmie Marriner, a social studies teacher and a senior advisor.

Tuesday, Jun. 2, 2020 |

Senior Hannah Badenhorst grabs her cap and gown from Kymmie Marriner, a social studies teacher and a senior advisor.

Buy this Photo
Braden River High School teachers and staff members practice social distancing while cheering for seniors.

Tuesday, Jun. 2, 2020 |

Braden River High School teachers and staff members practice social distancing while cheering for seniors.

Buy this Photo
Kymmie Marriner, a social studies teacher and senior advisor, holds out a cap and gown for a senior while Dayna Grella, a school nurse, cheers.

Tuesday, Jun. 2, 2020 |

Kymmie Marriner, a social studies teacher and senior advisor, holds out a cap and gown for a senior while Dayna Grella, a school nurse, cheers.

Buy this Photo
School nurse Dayna Grella, receptionist Avis Boldin and school counselor Kirsten Lawlor cheer and wave to seniors as they pick up their caps and gowns.

Tuesday, Jun. 2, 2020 |

School nurse Dayna Grella, receptionist Avis Boldin and school counselor Kirsten Lawlor cheer and wave to seniors as they pick up their caps and gowns.

Buy this Photo
Jenny Elsdon, the language arts department chair, waves to seniors. "They deserve so much more than this," Elsdon says. "They're capable of doing amazing things."

Tuesday, Jun. 2, 2020 |

Jenny Elsdon, the language arts department chair, waves to seniors. "They deserve so much more than this," Elsdon says. "They're capable of doing amazing things."

Buy this Photo
Senior Madigan Wilford waves to her teachers as she gets her cap and gown.

Tuesday, Jun. 2, 2020 |

Senior Madigan Wilford waves to her teachers as she gets her cap and gown.

Buy this Photo
Marybeth Witham, a science teacher and senior advisor, takes a selfie with senior Jesenia Haslem.

Tuesday, Jun. 2, 2020 |

Marybeth Witham, a science teacher and senior advisor, takes a selfie with senior Jesenia Haslem.

Buy this Photo
Senior Demi Dionela decorates her car to celebrate her graduation.

Tuesday, Jun. 2, 2020 |

Senior Demi Dionela decorates her car to celebrate her graduation.

Buy this Photo
Senior Penelope Sugg receives a trophy from Jeramiah Bowman, the band director.

Tuesday, Jun. 2, 2020 |

Senior Penelope Sugg receives a trophy from Jeramiah Bowman, the band director.

Buy this Photo
Math teacher Jeff Hill hands senior Daniel Matejek his cap and gown.

Tuesday, Jun. 2, 2020 |

Math teacher Jeff Hill hands senior Daniel Matejek his cap and gown.

Buy this Photo
Mark Torlucci celebrates his daughter Sophia's graduation from the high school.

Tuesday, Jun. 2, 2020 |

Mark Torlucci celebrates his daughter Sophia's graduation from the high school.

Buy this Photo
Andrew Wilford and his son Callum hold up 2020 balloons to celebrate the Class of 2020. Andrew Wilford's daughter Madigan is graduating this year.

Tuesday, Jun. 2, 2020 |

Andrew Wilford and his son Callum hold up 2020 balloons to celebrate the Class of 2020. Andrew Wilford's daughter Madigan is graduating this year.

Buy this Photo
Dick and Marcy Gordon show off the sign they made for their grandson Kyle Wampler, who is graduating this year. "We hope and pray they get their real graduation," Dick Gordon says.

Tuesday, Jun. 2, 2020 |

Dick and Marcy Gordon show off the sign they made for their grandson Kyle Wampler, who is graduating this year. "We hope and pray they get their real graduation," Dick Gordon says.

Buy this Photo
Families cheer with signs congratulating their seniors.

Tuesday, Jun. 2, 2020 |

Families cheer with signs congratulating their seniors.

Buy this Photo
Sara King and Holly Antoszewski wave to their sons Matthew King and Liam Antoszewski as they drive by after picking up their caps and gowns. "We want to try to do anything we can to make it feel special," Sara King says.

Tuesday, Jun. 2, 2020 |

Sara King and Holly Antoszewski wave to their sons Matthew King and Liam Antoszewski as they drive by after picking up their caps and gowns. "We want to try to do anything we can to make it feel special," Sara King says.

Buy this Photo
Senior Isabella Macias accepts her cap and gown from Kymmie Marriner, a social studies teacher and senior advisor.

Tuesday, Jun. 2, 2020 |

Senior Isabella Macias accepts her cap and gown from Kymmie Marriner, a social studies teacher and senior advisor.

Buy this Photo
Senior Denise Perez stops her car so Braden River High School teachers can frame her and digital photography teacher John Frank can take her photo.

Tuesday, Jun. 2, 2020 |

Senior Denise Perez stops her car so Braden River High School teachers can frame her and digital photography teacher John Frank can take her photo.

Buy this Photo
Senior Faith Gamborota chats with business teacher Stefanie Minihan. The two have stayed connected while students haven't been allowed on campus due to COVID-19.

Tuesday, Jun. 2, 2020 |

Senior Faith Gamborota chats with business teacher Stefanie Minihan. The two have stayed connected while students haven't been allowed on campus due to COVID-19.

Buy this Photo
Seniors Juan Brito, Daniel Sipes, Jeremy Rinehart and Cameron Ostenson put on their caps and gowns for the first time. The seniors will put their caps and gowns on again at the July 31 graduation ceremony.

Tuesday, Jun. 2, 2020 |

Seniors Juan Brito, Daniel Sipes, Jeremy Rinehart and Cameron Ostenson put on their caps and gowns for the first time. The seniors will put their caps and gowns on again at the July 31 graduation ceremony.

Buy this Photo
Marilyn Kelly, a social studies teacher, congratulates the Class of 2020 on their graduation. "It's amazing to see them after so long," she says. "I hope (the parade) makes them feel special."

Tuesday, Jun. 2, 2020 |

Marilyn Kelly, a social studies teacher, congratulates the Class of 2020 on their graduation. "It's amazing to see them after so long," she says. "I hope (the parade) makes them feel special."

Buy this Photo
Senior Sophia Torlucci and business teacher Stefanie Minihan have enjoyed being in class together and working on the school store, Captain's Cargo.

Tuesday, Jun. 2, 2020 |

Senior Sophia Torlucci and business teacher Stefanie Minihan have enjoyed being in class together and working on the school store, Captain's Cargo.

Buy this Photo
Share
Braden River High School congratulate seniors picking up caps and gowns.
by: Liz Ramos Staff Writer

Braden River High School senior Cameron Ostenson was caught off guard when she pulled up to the front of the school May 26 to get her cap and gown. 

Teachers and staff members stopped her and put a frame made of red, white and black balloons up to her window for a photo. 

Ostenson proceeded through the car loop to see dozens of teachers and staff members with signs and balloons congratulating the class of 2020.

Braden River High School hosted a celebration to honor seniors as they picked up their caps and gowns for their July 31 graduation. Parents and family members of the seniors joined the celebration with signs congratulating their seniors.

After picking up her cap and gown, Ostenson went into the school to take a senior picture. She was thrilled to be on campus again. 

"I took 14 classes this year, and it was stressful," Ostenson said. "I can't believe I'm here right now. I can't wait to look out and see my mom's (Karen Lynch's) face at graduation. I'm going to sleep in my gown."

 

 

 

Related Stories

Advertisement