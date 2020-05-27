Teachers, staff surprise graduating Pirates with celebration

Braden River High School senior Cameron Ostenson was caught off guard when she pulled up to the front of the school May 26 to get her cap and gown.

Teachers and staff members stopped her and put a frame made of red, white and black balloons up to her window for a photo.

Ostenson proceeded through the car loop to see dozens of teachers and staff members with signs and balloons congratulating the class of 2020.

Braden River High School hosted a celebration to honor seniors as they picked up their caps and gowns for their July 31 graduation. Parents and family members of the seniors joined the celebration with signs congratulating their seniors.

After picking up her cap and gown, Ostenson went into the school to take a senior picture. She was thrilled to be on campus again.

"I took 14 classes this year, and it was stressful," Ostenson said. "I can't believe I'm here right now. I can't wait to look out and see my mom's (Karen Lynch's) face at graduation. I'm going to sleep in my gown."