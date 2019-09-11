Grandparents Arlene and Dave Raterman sat with their granddaughter, fifth-grader Reese Gurski, eating fast food in Braden River Elementary School's cafeteria.

Reese's lunch was the first of three the Ratermans had during Braden River Elementary's grandparents and grand-friends luncheon Friday.

"It's wonderful," Arlene Raterman said. "We love spending time with the grandkids because they're really cool."

The Ratermans were also visiting Gurski's sister, fifth-grader Ryann, and brother, third-grader Charlie.

"It's a great opportunity for us to have interface with the kids while in school," Dave Raterman said. "Every previous moment counts."

Second-grader Ashton Desear, 7, said with a thumbs up that it was awesome to have his grandmother, Brenda Thompson, eating lunch with him in his classroom.