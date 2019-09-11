 Skip to main content
Braden River Elementary School second-grader Cooper Eidson, 7, enjoys lunch with her great-grandmother, Jo Rita Stevens, during a grandparents and grand-friends luncheon.

Tasty time for grandparents

Wednesday, Sep. 11, 2019 |

Braden River Elementary School third-grader Ally Ridenour, 8, center, shows some of her artwork to grandmothers Betsy Ridenour, left, and Ginny Sellars, right.

Dave and Arlene Raterman eat lunch with their granddaughter Reese Gurski, who is a 10-year-old fifth-grader at Braden River Elementary School. The Ratermans were at the school to have lunch with three grandchildren.

Braden River Elementary School second-grader Ashton Desear, 7, asks his grandmother Brenda Thompson if he can go to the cafeteria to get a spoon. Desear said it was "awesome" having Thompson eat with him in his classroom.

Braden River Elementary School second-grader Annie Schroeder, 7, center, shows her grandmothers Debbie Bretoi, front, and Sandy Rose, back, assignments she worked on in class that are hanging on a board in the hallway.

Braden River Elementary School fourth-grader Brenda Smith, 9, talks to her grandfather Rozell Foster during a grandparents and grand-friends luncheon at the school.

Braden River Elementary School second-grader Annie Schroeder, 7, right, eats lunch in her classroom with her grandmother Sandy Rose during a grandparents and grand-friends luncheon at the school.

Braden River Elementary School fifth-grader Bayleigh Wilkins, 10, right, shows her grandmother Ina Woody, left, one of her class assignments.

Braden River Elementary School fifth-grader AJ Roeterdink, 10, finishes lunch with his grandfather Richard Vaske.

Margarita Sanchez greets her grandson Adrian Echenque, who is a 10-year-old fifth-grader at Braden River Elementary School. The two then went to a classroom to have lunch together.

Braden River Elementary School hosts luncheon for grandparents and grand-friends.
by: Liz Ramos Staff Writer

Grandparents Arlene and Dave Raterman sat with their granddaughter, fifth-grader Reese Gurski, eating fast food in Braden River Elementary School's cafeteria. 

Reese's lunch was the first of three the Ratermans had during Braden River Elementary's grandparents and grand-friends luncheon Friday. 

"It's wonderful," Arlene Raterman said. "We love spending time with the grandkids because they're really cool."

The Ratermans were also visiting Gurski's sister, fifth-grader Ryann, and brother, third-grader Charlie. 

"It's a great opportunity for us to have interface with the kids while in school," Dave Raterman said. "Every previous moment counts."

Second-grader Ashton Desear, 7, said with a thumbs up that it was awesome to have his grandmother, Brenda Thompson, eating lunch with him in his classroom. 

 

