Taste of tradition in east Bradenton

Del Webb’s Tom Bovis had a chance to get back to his Greek roots during St. Barbara Greek Orthodox Church’s Autumn Fall Fest on Nov. 20.

Bovis and his wife, Michelle, enjoyed homemade Greek food while listening to music and seeing photos of different areas of Greece in a slideshow.

“It’s like a flashback to Mom and Dad,” Tom Bovis said.

Michelle Bovis added, “It’s like visiting a memory seeing all the pictures of places we’ve been in Greece.”

The St. Barbara Philoptochos, a women’s philanthropic organization, hosted the Autumn Fall Fest to raise money for food banks in Manatee and Sarasota counties.

Members of St. Barbara Philoptochos served traditional Greek foods including pastitsio, roast Grecian chicken and oven-roasted lamb shanks.