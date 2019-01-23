 Skip to main content
Loading Gallery...
Event committee members Pat McGettigan, Lyn Haycock, Garden Club President Susan Phillips, Patty Sileo, Nancy McLean and Debbie Marino

Taste of the Keys blooms into 8th year

Wednesday, Jan. 23, 2019 |

Event committee members Pat McGettigan, Lyn Haycock, Garden Club President Susan Phillips, Patty Sileo, Nancy McLean and Debbie Marino

Buy this Photo
Savannah Schield models an outfit from Michael’s on the Boulevard.

Wednesday, Jan. 23, 2019 |

Savannah Schield models an outfit from Michael’s on the Boulevard.

Buy this Photo
Cam Maddox and Irina LaRose

Wednesday, Jan. 23, 2019 |

Cam Maddox and Irina LaRose

Buy this Photo
Kip O’Neill and Jackie Salvino

Wednesday, Jan. 23, 2019 |

Kip O’Neill and Jackie Salvino

Buy this Photo
Kathleen Coty, Eva Saunders, Tanya Fesler and Jill Caruso

Wednesday, Jan. 23, 2019 |

Kathleen Coty, Eva Saunders, Tanya Fesler and Jill Caruso

Buy this Photo
Hal Christensen makes the crowd laugh as he walks the runway.

Wednesday, Jan. 23, 2019 |

Hal Christensen makes the crowd laugh as he walks the runway.

Buy this Photo
Debra Williams and Cecy Siegler

Wednesday, Jan. 23, 2019 |

Debra Williams and Cecy Siegler

Buy this Photo
Mary Wiltsey, Lindsay Prospect and Carolyn Donnelly

Wednesday, Jan. 23, 2019 |

Mary Wiltsey, Lindsay Prospect and Carolyn Donnelly

Buy this Photo
Six celebrity bartender prizes were given as raffle items.

Wednesday, Jan. 23, 2019 |

Six celebrity bartender prizes were given as raffle items.

Buy this Photo
Janet Wilkins and Teena Kantor

Wednesday, Jan. 23, 2019 |

Janet Wilkins and Teena Kantor

Buy this Photo
Ann Emette and Steen Jorgenson

Wednesday, Jan. 23, 2019 |

Ann Emette and Steen Jorgenson

Buy this Photo
Jamie Schindewolf models a cobalt blue dress.

Wednesday, Jan. 23, 2019 |

Jamie Schindewolf models a cobalt blue dress.

Buy this Photo
“Local Heroes” bartenders Longboat Key Police Chief Pete Cumming and Fire Chief Paul Dezzi

Wednesday, Jan. 23, 2019 |

“Local Heroes” bartenders Longboat Key Police Chief Pete Cumming and Fire Chief Paul Dezzi

Buy this Photo
Jim and Judy Van Houten, Anne and Peter Mitchell and Julie Adams

Wednesday, Jan. 23, 2019 |

Jim and Judy Van Houten, Anne and Peter Mitchell and Julie Adams

Buy this Photo
Celebrity bartenders Tracy Fanara and Vincent Lovko, scientists at Mote Marine Laboratory

Wednesday, Jan. 23, 2019 |

Celebrity bartenders Tracy Fanara and Vincent Lovko, scientists at Mote Marine Laboratory

Buy this Photo
Save Our Seabirds CEO David Pilston models a gray suit from Men’s Wearhouse during the fashion show.

Wednesday, Jan. 23, 2019 |

Save Our Seabirds CEO David Pilston models a gray suit from Men’s Wearhouse during the fashion show.

Buy this Photo
Janine Tracchia and Cat Siegers

Wednesday, Jan. 23, 2019 |

Janine Tracchia and Cat Siegers

Buy this Photo
Bill Bishop and Carl Cooper

Wednesday, Jan. 23, 2019 |

Bill Bishop and Carl Cooper

Buy this Photo
Ashley and Tim Dawson

Wednesday, Jan. 23, 2019 |

Ashley and Tim Dawson

Buy this Photo
Tommy Bahama Restaurant served ahi tuna poke along with key lime pie.

Wednesday, Jan. 23, 2019 |

Tommy Bahama Restaurant served ahi tuna poke along with key lime pie.

Buy this Photo
Andrew and Janet Hartman and Jeannie and Skip Schuelke

Wednesday, Jan. 23, 2019 |

Andrew and Janet Hartman and Jeannie and Skip Schuelke

Buy this Photo
Hanah Chaudrhy walks the runway.

Wednesday, Jan. 23, 2019 |

Hanah Chaudrhy walks the runway.

Buy this Photo
Tom Vitro and Jane Boehme

Wednesday, Jan. 23, 2019 |

Tom Vitro and Jane Boehme

Buy this Photo
Eileen and Palma Panza

Wednesday, Jan. 23, 2019 |

Eileen and Palma Panza

Buy this Photo
Sally Chambers of Selby Gardens is all smiles as she walks the runway.

Wednesday, Jan. 23, 2019 |

Sally Chambers of Selby Gardens is all smiles as she walks the runway.

Buy this Photo
Local bartenders Dave Odenath, Courtney Rossler and Sam Lastinger

Wednesday, Jan. 23, 2019 |

Local bartenders Dave Odenath, Courtney Rossler and Sam Lastinger

Buy this Photo
Mayor George and Madelyn Spoll

Wednesday, Jan. 23, 2019 |

Mayor George and Madelyn Spoll

Buy this Photo
Tracy Fanara models a beaded gown from Michael’s on the Boulevard.

Wednesday, Jan. 23, 2019 |

Tracy Fanara models a beaded gown from Michael’s on the Boulevard.

Buy this Photo
Zota Beach Resort served beef souvlaki.

Wednesday, Jan. 23, 2019 |

Zota Beach Resort served beef souvlaki.

Buy this Photo
Juliana Carrillo models a jacket and boots from Michael’s on the Boulevard.

Wednesday, Jan. 23, 2019 |

Juliana Carrillo models a jacket and boots from Michael’s on the Boulevard.

Buy this Photo
Jay McWilliams gives the crowd a look as he models a suit from Men’s Wearhouse.

Wednesday, Jan. 23, 2019 |

Jay McWilliams gives the crowd a look as he models a suit from Men’s Wearhouse.

Buy this Photo
Tracy Fanara opened the fashion show with colorful boots from Michael’s on the Boulevard.

Wednesday, Jan. 23, 2019 |

Tracy Fanara opened the fashion show with colorful boots from Michael’s on the Boulevard.

Buy this Photo
Ed Chiles smiles for the crowd as he makes his runway debut.

Wednesday, Jan. 23, 2019 |

Ed Chiles smiles for the crowd as he makes his runway debut.

Buy this Photo
Rusty Chinnis shows off a tuxedo from Men’s Wearhouse.

Wednesday, Jan. 23, 2019 |

Rusty Chinnis shows off a tuxedo from Men’s Wearhouse.

Buy this Photo
Previous Garden Club presidents Madelyn Spoll, Susan Landau and Barbara Kerwin with current President Susan Phillips.

Wednesday, Jan. 23, 2019 |

Previous Garden Club presidents Madelyn Spoll, Susan Landau and Barbara Kerwin with current President Susan Phillips.

Buy this Photo
Siobhan Young points to the earrings she is modeling.

Wednesday, Jan. 23, 2019 |

Siobhan Young points to the earrings she is modeling.

Buy this Photo
Savannah Schield smiles as she models a red gown.

Wednesday, Jan. 23, 2019 |

Savannah Schield smiles as she models a red gown.

Buy this Photo
Hanah Chaudrhy models a navy gown from Michael’s on the Boulevard.

Wednesday, Jan. 23, 2019 |

Hanah Chaudrhy models a navy gown from Michael’s on the Boulevard.

Buy this Photo
Juliana Carrillo laughs as she walks the runway.

Wednesday, Jan. 23, 2019 |

Juliana Carrillo laughs as she walks the runway.

Buy this Photo
Sally Chambers models a black gown from Michael’s on the Boulevard.

Wednesday, Jan. 23, 2019 |

Sally Chambers models a black gown from Michael’s on the Boulevard.

Buy this Photo
Michael Renick and Eric Teoh

Wednesday, Jan. 23, 2019 |

Michael Renick and Eric Teoh

Buy this Photo
Share
The Longboat Key Garden Club's annual fashion show featured clothes from Michael's on the Boulevard and Men's Wearhouse.
by: Katie Johns Community Editor

The Longboat Key Garden’s Club annual Taste of the Keys and Fashion looked to the future while reflecting on the past.

The club is embarking on its 50th year, so to celebrate, seven past presidents addressed the 300-person crowd on Jan. 23.

Jeremy Whatmough said when he looked in the crowd and mingled throughout the evening he saw old faces meeting new ones. Barbara Kerwin followed that up and said she has watched the club grow both in membership and in spirit.

“I feel that the garden club is a major force in the town of Longboat Key,” she said.

The garden club, which Kerwin said “is not your mama’s garden club,” primarily focuses on awarding grants and scholarships to local students and organizations focused on bettering the environment, which is what proceeds from the evening will benefit.

Some of these beneficiaries were present at the annual fashion show and modeled clothing  from Men’s Wearhouse and Michael’s on the Boulevard during the fashion show. From Hal Christensen who received money to attend summer camp as a kid to Rusty Chinnis who headed up the Sarasota Bay Watch and received a grant, the models at this year’s fashion show were past recipients who are working to help the future environment.

All the models were previous or current local residents, much like the restaurants that served signature dishes to the guests. Twelve restaurants, such as The Lazy Lobster and Harry’s Continental Kitchens were on hand to keep guests feeling full all night.

And while the evening was about food, fashion and fun, for the Garden Club members, it meant a bit more. As the past presidents continued to address the crowd, each one expressed how grateful they were for the club.

“I want to thank the club for giving me the best time of my life,” past president Susan Landau said to the crowd.

The Author: Katie Johns

I’m Katie. I’m the Longboat Observer community editor, which means I cover all people, places and things pertaining to Longboat Key. I graduated from the University of Missouri in 2016 with degrees in journalism and Spanish. Reach me at 941-366-3468 ext. 364.
 

See All Articles by Katie

Related Stories

Advertisement