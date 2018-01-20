 Skip to main content
While attendees enjoyed local dishes, a DJ played today’s top hits.

Taste of St. Armands takes attendees on culinary adventure

Saturday, Jan. 20, 2018 |

Patrick and Kim Shields

Jennifer Alford and Barbara McCrudden

Scott Westhoff, Joan Sherry and Margaret and Mark Dugan

Jackie Rossetto, Julie Greene, Brandon Greene and Donna Greene

Tim and Liz White

Steve and Ingrid Clapp, Dell Bauslaugh, David Clapp and Bill Schulz

Cassie Gilmore pours a glass of Tommy Bahama’s “Crazy Cuban” cocktail.

Beverly Palmeri and Sharon Havlick

John and Kim Lege and Lori and Mark Hill

Betty Sue Johnson, Sheree Roppel, Beverly Edwards, Adam Carmer, Don Wood and Ellen Skomsky

Beverly Edwards, Ellen Skomsky and Marinell Baker

Jeff and Lena Jelinek

Susan Rodriguez and Deena Agliano

Tommy Bahama Restaurant and Bar served ahi tuna pokes cones as one of their dishes.

Anne and Hugh Fiore

Doug and Gena Smoot and Jennifer and Ken Tarcisi

Enrique and Sheri Roca and Linda Host

The Old Salty Dog served blackened shrimp and grits to promote their new breakfast menu.

Pam Farr, Amber Callaham, Jaye and Susie Whitehead and Lisa Foster

The H2O Bistro of Indigo Hotel served sweet and spicy watermelon gazpacho.

More than 19 restaurants offered dishes at this year’s Taste of St. Armands.

The 8th annual Taste of St. Armands included bites from more than 19 local restaurants.
by: Katie Johns Community Editor

Local restaurants dished out their best at this year’s Taste of St. Armands on Jan. 20.

From watermelon gazpacho to ahi tuna poke cones, attendees had their share of options from more than 19 local restaurants at the 8th annual event.

After being postponed due to Hurricane Irma, the restaurants were ready to roll on Saturday evening.

For some eateries, it takes months to prepare for this event. Tommy Bahama Restaurant and Bar Event Coordinator Julie Cortez and Manager Darin O’Brian said it takes a lot of organizing and looking at what has worked and what hasn’t worked in years past.  The weather also plays a factor. The restaurant served ahi tuna poke cones and key lime pie, which O’Brian said couldn’t have been served in August when the temperature is much warmer.

Regardless, the employees enjoyed showing off what their restaurant serves.

“We have a lot of fun,” Cortez said.

Aside from light bites and drinks, the even featured a 50/50 raffle and silent and live auction to directly benefit Take Stock in Children in Sarasota, which will also receive part of the proceeds.


 

