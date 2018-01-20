Taste of St. Armands takes attendees on culinary adventure

Local restaurants dished out their best at this year’s Taste of St. Armands on Jan. 20.

From watermelon gazpacho to ahi tuna poke cones, attendees had their share of options from more than 19 local restaurants at the 8th annual event.

After being postponed due to Hurricane Irma, the restaurants were ready to roll on Saturday evening.

For some eateries, it takes months to prepare for this event. Tommy Bahama Restaurant and Bar Event Coordinator Julie Cortez and Manager Darin O’Brian said it takes a lot of organizing and looking at what has worked and what hasn’t worked in years past. The weather also plays a factor. The restaurant served ahi tuna poke cones and key lime pie, which O’Brian said couldn’t have been served in August when the temperature is much warmer.

Regardless, the employees enjoyed showing off what their restaurant serves.

“We have a lot of fun,” Cortez said.

Aside from light bites and drinks, the even featured a 50/50 raffle and silent and live auction to directly benefit Take Stock in Children in Sarasota, which will also receive part of the proceeds.



