Taste of St. Armands serves up local bites

Taste buds were taken on an adventure Jan. 19.

During the 10th annual Taste of St. Armands, about 600 people gathered in the park to sample bites from 17 local restaurants.

From chicken gyros from H20 Bistro of Hotel Indigo to the 1905 Salad from Columbia Restaurant, attendees’ palates were treated to various tastes.

John Monetti, the general manager of the Columbia Restaurant, said they were prepared to dish out 1,000 1905 salads during the three-hour event. The restaurant has participated in the event since the beginning, and Monetti said it’s a good opportunity to showcase what St. Armands has to offer.

“We want to represent the Circle,” he said.

When event-goers weren’t chowing down, they could visit with some of the dogs at Satchel’s Last Resort, the event beneficiary, or bid on silent auction items ranging from spa packages to Lilly Pulitzger gifts.