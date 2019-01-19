 Skip to main content
Loading Gallery...
Ronda Pecaric and Tim and Paul Daugherty

Taste of St. Armands serves up local bites

Saturday, Jan. 19, 2019 |

Ronda Pecaric and Tim and Paul Daugherty

Buy this Photo
Christine Evans and Paulette Koch

Saturday, Jan. 19, 2019 |

Christine Evans and Paulette Koch

Buy this Photo
Roey and John Gangloff, Steve Dansberger and Linda Jacoby

Saturday, Jan. 19, 2019 |

Roey and John Gangloff, Steve Dansberger and Linda Jacoby

Buy this Photo
Lori Lenkeit and Cindy Black

Saturday, Jan. 19, 2019 |

Lori Lenkeit and Cindy Black

Buy this Photo
Silent auctions items were available to be bid on. Items ranged from photo sessions to spa packages.

Saturday, Jan. 19, 2019 |

Silent auctions items were available to be bid on. Items ranged from photo sessions to spa packages.

Buy this Photo
Caryn and Melissa Lukas

Saturday, Jan. 19, 2019 |

Caryn and Melissa Lukas

Buy this Photo
Yesika Montenegro, John Monetti and Paula Sarrano

Saturday, Jan. 19, 2019 |

Yesika Montenegro, John Monetti and Paula Sarrano

Buy this Photo
Mike and Coryn Lightner

Saturday, Jan. 19, 2019 |

Mike and Coryn Lightner

Buy this Photo
Anthony Gathercole and Ashley, Regina and Bill Warner

Saturday, Jan. 19, 2019 |

Anthony Gathercole and Ashley, Regina and Bill Warner

Buy this Photo
Walter, a hound mix, was representing Satchel’s Last Resort, the event beneficiary.

Saturday, Jan. 19, 2019 |

Walter, a hound mix, was representing Satchel’s Last Resort, the event beneficiary.

Buy this Photo
Jianna Hernandez, Joan Keown, Brenda Boelens and Deidre Keown

Saturday, Jan. 19, 2019 |

Jianna Hernandez, Joan Keown, Brenda Boelens and Deidre Keown

Buy this Photo
Ben Ellinor, Mark Keller and Karen Rose

Saturday, Jan. 19, 2019 |

Ben Ellinor, Mark Keller and Karen Rose

Buy this Photo
Tommy Bahama Restaurant and Bar served mini key lime pies.

Saturday, Jan. 19, 2019 |

Tommy Bahama Restaurant and Bar served mini key lime pies.

Buy this Photo
Cassie Gilmore serves drinks for Tommy Bahama Restaurant and Bar.

Saturday, Jan. 19, 2019 |

Cassie Gilmore serves drinks for Tommy Bahama Restaurant and Bar.

Buy this Photo
Anne and Kevin Beall and Tim Quinn

Saturday, Jan. 19, 2019 |

Anne and Kevin Beall and Tim Quinn

Buy this Photo
Sandy Reminga and Darla Hancock

Saturday, Jan. 19, 2019 |

Sandy Reminga and Darla Hancock

Buy this Photo
Second & Seed served baby octopus with polenta, vegetables and a CBD-infused oil.

Saturday, Jan. 19, 2019 |

Second & Seed served baby octopus with polenta, vegetables and a CBD-infused oil.

Buy this Photo
Bob and Sue Braden and Web and Christine Smith

Saturday, Jan. 19, 2019 |

Bob and Sue Braden and Web and Christine Smith

Buy this Photo
Hugh and Anne Fiore and Scott MacDonald of Crab & Fin

Saturday, Jan. 19, 2019 |

Hugh and Anne Fiore and Scott MacDonald of Crab & Fin

Buy this Photo
Chip Keown and Wyatt Boelens

Saturday, Jan. 19, 2019 |

Chip Keown and Wyatt Boelens

Buy this Photo
Susan Kerstan and Nick DeVito

Saturday, Jan. 19, 2019 |

Susan Kerstan and Nick DeVito

Buy this Photo
H2O Bistro of Hotel Indigo served chicken gyros with homemade tzatziki sauce.

Saturday, Jan. 19, 2019 |

H2O Bistro of Hotel Indigo served chicken gyros with homemade tzatziki sauce.

Buy this Photo
Jennifer Stringer and Karyn Strauss

Saturday, Jan. 19, 2019 |

Jennifer Stringer and Karyn Strauss

Buy this Photo
Share
The 10th annual event dished out plates from more than 17 local restaurants.
by: Katie Johns Community Editor

Taste buds were taken on an adventure Jan. 19.

During the 10th annual Taste of St. Armands, about 600 people gathered in the park to sample bites from 17 local restaurants.

From chicken gyros from H20 Bistro of Hotel Indigo to the 1905 Salad from Columbia Restaurant, attendees’ palates were treated to various tastes.

John Monetti, the general manager of the Columbia Restaurant, said they were prepared to dish out 1,000 1905 salads during the three-hour event. The restaurant has participated in the event since the beginning, and Monetti said it’s a good opportunity to showcase what St. Armands has to offer.

“We want to represent the Circle,” he said.

When event-goers weren’t chowing down, they could visit with some of the dogs at Satchel’s Last Resort, the event beneficiary, or bid on silent auction items ranging from spa packages to Lilly Pulitzger gifts.

 

The Author: Katie Johns

I’m Katie. I’m the Longboat Observer community editor, which means I cover all people, places and things pertaining to Longboat Key. I graduated from the University of Missouri in 2016 with degrees in journalism and Spanish. Reach me at 941-366-3468 ext. 364.
 

See All Articles by Katie

Related Stories

Advertisement