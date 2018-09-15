Patrons take a bite out of downtown with the Sarasota Opera.

The Sarasota Opera welcomed back familiar faces with its Taste of Downtown food and wine fest Sept. 15. The fest was hosted inside the Sarasota Opera House on the main stage.

Upon arrival, guests were given a glass filled with wine and a plate. Once on the stage, guests were able to sample menu tastings from 22 local restaurants, including Jack Dusty, Michael's On East and Selva Grill. Guests were also encouraged to refill their glasses and sample a variety of different wines.