 Skip to main content
Loading Gallery...
Guests were given a glass of wine when they walked into the Sarasota Opera House.

Patrons take a bite out of downtown with the Sarasota Opera.

Saturday, Sep. 15, 2018 |

Guests were given a glass of wine when they walked into the Sarasota Opera House.

Buy this Photo
Michael Ayers and Stacy Ridenour

Saturday, Sep. 15, 2018 |

Michael Ayers and Stacy Ridenour

Buy this Photo
Upon walking into the Sarasota Opera House, guests were able to hop into the photo booth before grabbing a plate and glass of wine.

Saturday, Sep. 15, 2018 |

Upon walking into the Sarasota Opera House, guests were able to hop into the photo booth before grabbing a plate and glass of wine.

Buy this Photo
Sherri and Jim Laverty

Saturday, Sep. 15, 2018 |

Sherri and Jim Laverty

Buy this Photo
Taste of Downtown was hosted on the Sarasota Opera stage.

Saturday, Sep. 15, 2018 |

Taste of Downtown was hosted on the Sarasota Opera stage.

Buy this Photo
Jay Gordon from Goodley Entertainment Group spun tunes throughout the event.

Saturday, Sep. 15, 2018 |

Jay Gordon from Goodley Entertainment Group spun tunes throughout the event.

Buy this Photo
Olivia Alstrom and Ashlee Middleton

Saturday, Sep. 15, 2018 |

Olivia Alstrom and Ashlee Middleton

Buy this Photo
Clara Reynardus de Villanueva and Roberto Villaneuva

Saturday, Sep. 15, 2018 |

Clara Reynardus de Villanueva and Roberto Villaneuva

Buy this Photo
James Morgan and Diana Morales

Saturday, Sep. 15, 2018 |

James Morgan and Diana Morales

Buy this Photo
Andrea Allison and Stacy Tocci

Saturday, Sep. 15, 2018 |

Andrea Allison and Stacy Tocci

Buy this Photo
Overture, Art Ovation Hotel served a smoked salmon blini.

Saturday, Sep. 15, 2018 |

Overture, Art Ovation Hotel served a smoked salmon blini.

Buy this Photo
In addition to wines and entrees, desserts were also served.

Saturday, Sep. 15, 2018 |

In addition to wines and entrees, desserts were also served.

Buy this Photo
H2O Bistro's Hailey Annunziata and Sol Shenker pour balsamic glaze on their tasting.

Saturday, Sep. 15, 2018 |

H2O Bistro's Hailey Annunziata and Sol Shenker pour balsamic glaze on their tasting.

Buy this Photo
Five-O Donut Co/Sift Bakehouse gave out assorted desserts, including these chocolate sprinkle donuts.

Saturday, Sep. 15, 2018 |

Five-O Donut Co/Sift Bakehouse gave out assorted desserts, including these chocolate sprinkle donuts.

Buy this Photo
Alina Evans, Katie Maisel and Shannon Farrell

Saturday, Sep. 15, 2018 |

Alina Evans, Katie Maisel and Shannon Farrell

Buy this Photo
Johnny and Cakey Mouredian

Saturday, Sep. 15, 2018 |

Johnny and Cakey Mouredian

Buy this Photo
Christine Nordstrom and Marlene Cooley

Saturday, Sep. 15, 2018 |

Christine Nordstrom and Marlene Cooley

Buy this Photo
Maria Hutchinson and Nyoka Bruggeman

Saturday, Sep. 15, 2018 |

Maria Hutchinson and Nyoka Bruggeman

Buy this Photo
Todd and Lauren Brue and Sean and Beverly Carey

Saturday, Sep. 15, 2018 |

Todd and Lauren Brue and Sean and Beverly Carey

Buy this Photo
EVOQ, The Westin served a lobster mac and cheese croquette.

Saturday, Sep. 15, 2018 |

EVOQ, The Westin served a lobster mac and cheese croquette.

Buy this Photo
In the middle of the food, guests were able to refill their glasses with different varieties of wine.

Saturday, Sep. 15, 2018 |

In the middle of the food, guests were able to refill their glasses with different varieties of wine.

Buy this Photo
Steve Sajewski pours a guests a glass of wine.

Saturday, Sep. 15, 2018 |

Steve Sajewski pours a guests a glass of wine.

Buy this Photo
Share
Taste of Downtown was held Sept. 15 at the Sarasota Opera House.
by: Kayleigh Omang Black Tie reporter

The Sarasota Opera welcomed back familiar faces with its Taste of Downtown food and wine fest Sept. 15. The fest was hosted inside the Sarasota Opera House on the main stage. 

Upon arrival, guests were given a glass filled with wine and a plate. Once on the stage, guests were able to sample menu tastings from 22 local restaurants, including Jack Dusty, Michael's On East and Selva Grill. Guests were also encouraged to refill their glasses and sample a variety of different wines.

The Author: Kayleigh Omang

I’m Kayleigh, Black Tie reporter. My cats and I moved here from North Dakota and I earned degrees from Minnesota State Moorhead in photojournalism and entrepreneurship. You’ll find me covering all the big fundraisers in town. Reach me at 941-366-3468 ext. 330.

See All Articles by Kayleigh

Related Stories

Advertisement