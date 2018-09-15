Tara holds San Gennaro Festival

Tara Golf and Country Club's Marge Palacio placed some cheese and salami on an appetizer plate and looked down the length of a table loaded with marinated grilled vegetables, olives, salads and other tantalizing foods.

She may be back for more, but she wasn't sure at that moment. Another room awaited with a buffet of even more foods from which to choose.



"I have to pace myself," she said with a grin.

Tara Golf and Country Club's annual San Gennaro Festival Sept. 15 was full of good Italian eats, with fresh pasta, pork osso bucco and more. More than 120 guests enjoyed live music by local musician Rob Satori, as well as an Italian trivia contest, an Italian wine tasting, souvenir photos and dancing.