Event co-organizers MaryAnn McWilliams and Kay McKernan pose for a souvenir picture.

Tara holds San Gennaro Festival

Saturday, Sep. 15, 2018 |

Janet Goldberg snaps Polaroid photos of guests in front of picture of an Italian building.

"I'm having a great time," says Jerry Rutigliano.

Marge Palacio fills her plate with assorted meats and cheeses.

Guests enjoyed a spread of meat and cheese and other Italian eats.

Wilma McCray enjoys time with friend Kristin Kaufman.

Sherrie Sartore selects some pork osso bucco.

Musician Rob Satori performs live for the crowd.

More than 120 residents attended the special event at Tara Golf and Country Club.
by: Pam Eubanks Senior Editor

Tara Golf and Country Club's Marge Palacio placed some cheese and salami on an appetizer plate and looked down the length of a table loaded with marinated grilled vegetables, olives, salads and other tantalizing foods.

She may be back for more, but she wasn't sure at that moment. Another room awaited with a buffet of even more foods from which to choose.

"I have to pace myself," she said with a grin.

Tara Golf and Country Club's annual San Gennaro Festival Sept. 15 was full of good Italian eats, with fresh pasta, pork osso bucco and more.  More than 120 guests enjoyed live music by local musician Rob Satori, as well as an Italian trivia contest, an Italian wine tasting, souvenir photos and dancing. 

