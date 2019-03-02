 Skip to main content
The party started at 5:30 p.m.

Tara Golf and Country Club celebrates 30 years

Ada Newton, a resident since 2001, balances a spoon on her nose for fun. "It's really not a great talent," she said, laughing. "You have to have persistence and the spoon has to be warm."

Ada Newton, Donna Bowdoin and Karen LeBarre laugh as Newton and Bowdoin try to balance spoons on their noses.

Resident Elaine Leonard, a resident since 1996, enjoys the night with her boyfriend Don Neuberger.

Tara Golf and Country Club's most veteran resident Helen Hunzman enjoys dinner with friend Jeanne Smith, who moved to Tara 14 years ago.

Wilma and Ray McCray have been residents of the Tara Golf and Country Club community for 17 years.

Karen Wilkes, Eileen Barchi and Joyce and Jim Chaffee pose for a picture before a short celebration announcement.

Bob Dallessandro, front, and Richard Farr, behind, clap for Tara Golf and Country Club's past golf champions, who were recognized during the celebration dinner March 2.

Phillip Parsh, left, and Frank Barchi, right, are recognized for being past club golf champions.

Jean Furner dances with 14-year Tara Golf and Country Club resident Iain Webster after dinner.

Russ and Arlene Sparks said they would not have missed the celebration. They have lived in Tara for 23 years.

Bill and Carmel Shea have only lived in Tara Golf and Country Club for one year, but said they were eager to join in on the fun.

Linda and Dale Bengston moved to Tara 20 years ago from Indiana.

Ida and Clyde Groover have been married 65 years, of which 14 they have lived in Tara.

David Wilson, Barb Dennis, Linda Wilson and Keith McMillan go outside for the fireworks.

Attendees of a March 2 dinner celebration at Tara Golf and Country Club enjoyed a fireworks display around 8:30 p.m.

Residents enjoy dinner, dancing and fireworks.
by: Pam Eubanks Senior Editor

Iain Webster and Jean Furner hit the dance floor at the Tara Golf and Country Club as soon as the music started March 2. The dance floor itself was crowded, so they found a spot nearby so they'd have plenty of room to move.

The couple celebrated the 30th anniversary of the Tara Golf and Country Club with more than 100 of their neighbors March 2.

"I love the golf and the fellowship and the people that are here," Webster said between dances.

Guests to the special dinner event enjoyed a sit-down meal, music, dancing and a fireworks display.

 

