Tara Golf and Country Club celebrates 30 years

Iain Webster and Jean Furner hit the dance floor at the Tara Golf and Country Club as soon as the music started March 2. The dance floor itself was crowded, so they found a spot nearby so they'd have plenty of room to move.

The couple celebrated the 30th anniversary of the Tara Golf and Country Club with more than 100 of their neighbors March 2.

"I love the golf and the fellowship and the people that are here," Webster said between dances.

Guests to the special dinner event enjoyed a sit-down meal, music, dancing and a fireworks display.