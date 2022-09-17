 Skip to main content
Tara's Mary Adams, Tom Nevius and Jeanne McNulty can't wait for the Italian food, wine and music. (Photos by Liz Ramos)

Tara Golf and Country Club brings back San Gennaro Festival

Tara's Mary Adams, Tom Nevius and Jeanne McNulty can't wait for the Italian food, wine and music. (Photos by Liz Ramos)

This year's San Gennaro Festival is the first the Tara Golf and Country Club hosted in three years. (Photos by Liz Ramos)

This year's San Gennaro Festival is the first the Tara Golf and Country Club hosted in three years. (Photos by Liz Ramos)

Tara's Dave and Beverly Breiter look forward to having some oysters, which is a part of the Italian feast available at the San Gennaro Festival.

Tara's Dave and Beverly Breiter look forward to having some oysters, which is a part of the Italian feast available at the San Gennaro Festival.

Tara's Sue and Bob Gookin enjoy plates of pasta. "I'm looking forward to all the Italian cooking," Sue Gookin says. This was the couple's first San Gennaro Festival.

Tara's Sue and Bob Gookin enjoy plates of pasta. "I'm looking forward to all the Italian cooking," Sue Gookin says. This was the couple's first San Gennaro Festival.

Tara's Connie Fraccascia and Charrise Fraccascia guess the number of beans in a jar. There were more than 5,000.

Tara's Connie Fraccascia and Charrise Fraccascia guess the number of beans in a jar. There were more than 5,000.

Tara's Beth Trendt, who was the co-chair of the festival, and Tara's MaryAnn McWilliams can't wait to bring back the San Gennaro Festival.

Tara's Beth Trendt, who was the co-chair of the festival, and Tara's MaryAnn McWilliams can't wait to bring back the San Gennaro Festival.

Rob Satori performs during the San Gennaro Festival.

Rob Satori performs during the San Gennaro Festival.

Tara Golf and Country Club's Albert Brown works the pasta station, which has three types of pasta for people to choose.

Tara Golf and Country Club's Albert Brown works the pasta station, which has three types of pasta for people to choose.

Tara's Kay McKernan and Michael McKernan guess that there's 1,800 beans in the jar. Kay McKernan says she's glad everyone is able to gather again for the San Gennaro Festival, which is a tradition at Tara Golf and Country Club.

Tara's Kay McKernan and Michael McKernan guess that there's 1,800 beans in the jar. Kay McKernan says she's glad everyone is able to gather again for the San Gennaro Festival, which is a tradition at Tara Golf and Country Club.

Tara's Pete and Diane Blades get a photo together before enjoying the Italian cuisine dinner.

Tara's Pete and Diane Blades get a photo together before enjoying the Italian cuisine dinner.

Tara's Stacey Vlahakus loves all the food options including the almond cream cake. "I'm looking forward to the whole experience and eating my way through Italy," she says.

Tara's Stacey Vlahakus loves all the food options including the almond cream cake. "I'm looking forward to the whole experience and eating my way through Italy," she says.

Monica Potts, a sales consultant with Southern Glaziers Wine and Spirits, pours a glass of wine.

Monica Potts, a sales consultant with Southern Glaziers Wine and Spirits, pours a glass of wine.

From the food to the music and the centerpieces, everything is Italian for Tara Golf and Country Club's San Gennaro Festival.

From the food to the music and the centerpieces, everything is Italian for Tara Golf and Country Club's San Gennaro Festival.

Wesley Chapel's Halo Conners, who is 6, Tara's Molly LaMora and Wesley Chapel's Royal Blue Conners, who is 2, have fun trying to guess how many beans are in a jar.

Wesley Chapel's Halo Conners, who is 6, Tara's Molly LaMora and Wesley Chapel's Royal Blue Conners, who is 2, have fun trying to guess how many beans are in a jar.

Tara residents come together to enjoy Italian food, music and more at the San Gennaro Festival.

Tara residents come together to enjoy Italian food, music and more at the San Gennaro Festival.

Tara's Jerry Rutigliano and Skip Smith enjoy talking with friends while listening to Italian music. Rutigliano couldn't wait to hear the theme song from "The Godfather."

Tara's Jerry Rutigliano and Skip Smith enjoy talking with friends while listening to Italian music. Rutigliano couldn't wait to hear the theme song from "The Godfather."

Tara's Paul and Julie Schneider have a night out together before their 30th anniversary. "The food was great, and the music was nice," Julie Schneider says.

Tara's Paul and Julie Schneider have a night out together before their 30th anniversary. "The food was great, and the music was nice," Julie Schneider says.

Tara's Craig and Karen Clark have fun at the San Gennaro Festival.

Tara's Craig and Karen Clark have fun at the San Gennaro Festival.

The first question Tara's Kay McKernan asks for trivia is "What is the city of Rome's nickname?"

The first question Tara's Kay McKernan asks for trivia is "What is the city of Rome's nickname?"

Tara's Jan Stewart fills out her answer sheet for the trivia about Italy.

Tara's Jan Stewart fills out her answer sheet for the trivia about Italy.

Residents learned more about Italy through food, trivia and music.
by: Liz Ramos Staff Writer

Tara's Stacey Vlahakus couldn't wait to see what the San Gennaro Festival had to offer. 

After enjoying a plate of pasta, Vlahakus perused the dessert options, which included almond cream cake, tiramisu and pizzelles.

"I'm looking forward to the whole experience and eating my way through Italy," she said. 

Tara Golf and Country Club residents enjoyed Italian cuisine, music and trivia during the San Gennaro Festival on Sept. 17, which was the first San Gennaro Festival held since 2019 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. 

"I'm glad everything is back, especially this (festival) because it's a huge hit," said Tara's Kay McKernan. "Everybody loves this festival. The food is great. They always have different activities going on. It's an easy, social get-together."

Besides the food, people enjoyed music and trivia about Italy. 

