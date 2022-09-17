Tara Golf and Country Club brings back San Gennaro Festival

Tara's Stacey Vlahakus couldn't wait to see what the San Gennaro Festival had to offer.

After enjoying a plate of pasta, Vlahakus perused the dessert options, which included almond cream cake, tiramisu and pizzelles.

"I'm looking forward to the whole experience and eating my way through Italy," she said.

Tara Golf and Country Club residents enjoyed Italian cuisine, music and trivia during the San Gennaro Festival on Sept. 17, which was the first San Gennaro Festival held since 2019 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"I'm glad everything is back, especially this (festival) because it's a huge hit," said Tara's Kay McKernan. "Everybody loves this festival. The food is great. They always have different activities going on. It's an easy, social get-together."

Besides the food, people enjoyed music and trivia about Italy.