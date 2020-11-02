 Skip to main content
Kristy Kaufman captures people's attention with the outfit she's modeling.

Tara fashion on the runway in east Bradenton

Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020

Kristy Kaufman captures people's attention with the outfit she's modeling.

Judy Soutar waves to a group as she goes down the runway for the first time.

Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020

Judy Soutar waves to a group as she goes down the runway for the first time.

Joyce Giaconia struts down the runway giving people a wave as she goes by.

Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020

Joyce Giaconia struts down the runway giving people a wave as she goes by.

Wilma McCray reminds fashion show viewers of Woodstock with a top covered in peace signs.

Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020

Wilma McCray reminds fashion show viewers of Woodstock with a top covered in peace signs.

Joyce Yancey, one of the organizers of the fashion show, pulls out a raffle ticket to give away prizes.

Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020

Joyce Yancey, one of the organizers of the fashion show, pulls out a raffle ticket to give away prizes.

Kim Randolph shows off the Tara Golf and Country Club shirt she won as a prize.

Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020

Kim Randolph shows off the Tara Golf and Country Club shirt she won as a prize.

MaryAnn McWilliams makes her way down the runway wearing a top that combines denim with animal print.

Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020

MaryAnn McWilliams makes her way down the runway wearing a top that combines denim with animal print.

Jill Howell shows off her outfit as she walks down the runway.

Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020

Jill Howell shows off her outfit as she walks down the runway.

The models take their last turn down the runway.

Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020

The models take their last turn down the runway.

Pat Burgess, Joyce Rodo and Jane Haney enjoy the fall fashion show.

Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020

Pat Burgess, Joyce Rodo and Jane Haney enjoy the fall fashion show.

Tara Golf and Country Club hosts fall fashion show to raise money for charity.
by: Liz Ramos Staff Writer

Kim Randolph, a Tara resident, was thrilled when her raffle number was called at the Tara Golf and Country Club Fall Fashion Show on Nov. 2.

She opened the gift bag and unfolded the tissue paper to find a Tara Golf and Country Club T-shirt, perfect for Randolph, who is a new resident at Tara.

Randolph and her husband, Joe, purchased their home in September, and the fashion show was the first event she had attended.

“It’s so exciting,” Randolph said. “Everyone is so nice.”

Six Tara residents strutted down the runway modeling clothing from A’tu Jewelry and Clothing to about 100 people.

The group raised $326 for the Springboard nonprofit.

