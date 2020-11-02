Tara fashion on the runway in east Bradenton

Kim Randolph, a Tara resident, was thrilled when her raffle number was called at the Tara Golf and Country Club Fall Fashion Show on Nov. 2.

She opened the gift bag and unfolded the tissue paper to find a Tara Golf and Country Club T-shirt, perfect for Randolph, who is a new resident at Tara.

Randolph and her husband, Joe, purchased their home in September, and the fashion show was the first event she had attended.

“It’s so exciting,” Randolph said. “Everyone is so nice.”

Six Tara residents strutted down the runway modeling clothing from A’tu Jewelry and Clothing to about 100 people.

The group raised $326 for the Springboard nonprofit.