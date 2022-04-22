Tara Elementary hosts Spring Dance Luau in east Bradenton

Tara Elementary first graders Piper Miles and Olivia Kumpf followed along April 22 as kindergarten teacher Josephine Johnson led students in a Hawaiian dance.

Although the DJ was having a technical glitch with the music, it didn't stop dozens of students from singing along as they slowly moved their arms, matching Johnson's every move.

"I liked the dance," said Kumpf, who had never done the dance before but quickly picked up the movement.

Tara Elementary School students and their families had fun spending time together in the school's cafeteria for the Spring Dance Luau.

Kumpf said she loved her bright yellow dress, the flower in her hair and the lei around her neck.

"I like it because it has an ocean theme, and I love the ocean," she said.