First graders Olivia Kumpf and Piper Miles follow along in the Hawaiian dance. "I liked the dance," Kumpf says. Miles says she learned the dance at Knights Academy, the school's before and after care program.

Tara Elementary hosts Spring Dance Luau in east Bradenton

Josephine Johnson, a kindergarten teacher, leads students in a Hawaiian dance.

Third graders Savannah Grosso, Emily Whited and Gloriana Jobst offer leis to guests as they enter.

Assistant Principal Karen Chinault gets into the spirit of the luau by dressing in a Hawaiian shirt with Callie, the school's therapy dog. Students were thrilled to see Callie at the spring dance.

Billy Dean and her daughters Grace, who is a first grader, and Harper, who is in pre-K, go all out for the luau by wearing leis and grass skirts. "It's nice to be able to have celebrations like this again," Billy Dean says.

Kindergartner Emmett Johnson and his father, Dennis Johnson, wear tiki masks for the photo booth. Emmett Johnson looks forward to dancing with friends.

Kindergarten teachers Josephine Johnson and Kelly Walker are ready to lead students in a Hawaiian dance.

Ben Davis and his daughter, Leah Davis, who is in first grade, look forward to having a good time at the dance. Leah Davis likes to spend time with her friends outside of class.

Kindergartners Charis Hogue and Vivianne Rissler show of their luau attire before eating dinner with their families.

Fifth graders Melanie Atkins, Savannah Alva, Madison Handrich and Kiyanna Leonard enjoy Kona Ice and spending time together.

Fourth grader Morgan Baker leads students in a conga line. Baker says she enjoyed doing the conga line with friends and classmates.

Principal Laura Campbell and fourth grader Kaylani Roney dance to the "Cha Cha Slide."

Hawaiian dance sets the stage for luau at Tara Elementary in east Bradenton.
by: Liz Ramos Staff Writer

Tara Elementary first graders Piper Miles and Olivia Kumpf followed along April 22 as kindergarten teacher Josephine Johnson led students in a Hawaiian dance. 

Although the DJ was having a technical glitch with the music, it didn't stop dozens of students from singing along as they slowly moved their arms, matching Johnson's every move.  

"I liked the dance," said Kumpf, who had never done the dance before but quickly picked up the movement. 

Tara Elementary School students and their families had fun spending time together in the school's cafeteria for the Spring Dance Luau. 

Kumpf said she loved her bright yellow dress, the flower in her hair and the lei around her neck.

"I like it because it has an ocean theme, and I love the ocean," she said.

 

