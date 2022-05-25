Tara Elementary fifth graders take on staff in annual kickball game

Tara Elementary School fifth graders sat together on the left side of the field with their spirits high.

"Let's go, fifth grade. Let's go," they chanted.

Lynn Wolfe, a fifth grade teacher, was able to get a large group of students in other grades to start chanting, "Go, teachers, go."

A class of fifth graders lined up to have their chance at making it onto base in hopes of scoring a run for the fifth graders during the Tara Elementary staff versus fifth grade kickball game May 25.

By the end of the first inning, it was a close game with staff having two runs against the fifth graders' four runs. The fifth graders had hope they would win.

"I was nervous at first, but as I got the hang of it, it was pretty fun," fifth grader Metias Vasquez said.

At the end of the second inning, the game was tied. Pride was on the line.

But as the innings went on, Vasquez said the fifth graders lost confidence.

In the end, the staff won 11-8.

The kickball game was one of the last activities the fifth graders did at Tara Elementary before moving onto middle school.

For Barbara Siffermann, the school's music teacher, it was a bittersweet victory, as her sons, Austin and Noah Siffermann, were in fifth grade.

"It's music to my ears to win against my boys," Siffermann said with a laugh. "They've been here since pre-K. I'm happy for them (to move onto middle school), but it is sad."