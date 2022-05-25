 Skip to main content
Amy Teta, a physical education teacher, puts on "war paint" in preparation of the kickball game against the fifth graders.

Tara Elementary fifth graders take on staff in annual kickball game

Fifth grader Jeremiah Pena launches the ball into the field.

Fifth grader John Castro makes it safely to third. He went on to score a run for the fifth graders in the first inning.

Fifth graders Austin and Noah Siffermann are disappointed to lose against their mom, Barbara Siffermann, who is the music teacher, and other teachers and staff. Barbara Siffermann says playing against her boys was bittersweet.

Fifth graders Noah Siffermann and Nathan Dolan chant "Let's go fifth grade, let's go" while hitting the chairs.

Fifth grader Levi Munoz tries his best to get around fourth grade teacher Matt McElhiney while trying to get to third base. McElhiney was able to get Munoz out before he reached the base.

Third grade teacher Jeanne Rogers plays pitcher in the game.

Fifth grader Nick Catterson makes a run for third base.

Fifth grader Jayden Bui puts all his strength into his kick. He safely made it to first base.

Principal Laura Campbell catches the ball before throwing it to first place in hopes of getting a fifth grader out.

Fifth grader Sam Weathers cheers for his teammates while physical education teacher Linda Haluska waits for the ball to be in play.

Both staff and fifth graders get competitive in the staff versus fifth grade kickball game.

Music teacher Barbara Siffermann becomes pitcher so she can pitch to her son Austin Siffermann, who is a fifth grader. Before pitching the ball, she blew him a kiss.

Third grade teacher Chuck Rogalla makes his way past second for a home run for the staff. He was able to get two runs for the staff and was greeted with high fives at home plate.

Teachers and staff celebrate their victory over the fifth grade class.

Third grade teacher Katelyn Fulghum goes up against her daughter Joei Fulghum, who is in fifth grade.

First grade teacher Melissa Hagood supports her daughter Logan Hagood, who is in fifth grade, as she plays in the staff versus fifth grade kickball game.

The teachers and staff at Tara Elementary went on to win 11-8 against the fifth grade class.
by: Liz Ramos Staff Writer

Tara Elementary School fifth graders sat together on the left side of the field with their spirits high. 

"Let's go, fifth grade. Let's go," they chanted. 

Lynn Wolfe, a fifth grade teacher, was able to get a large group of students in other grades to start chanting, "Go, teachers, go."

A class of fifth graders lined up to have their chance at making it onto base in hopes of scoring a run for the fifth graders during the Tara Elementary staff versus fifth grade kickball game May 25. 

By the end of the first inning, it was a close game with staff having two runs against the fifth graders' four runs. The fifth graders had hope they would win.

"I was nervous at first, but as I got the hang of it, it was pretty fun," fifth grader Metias Vasquez said. 

At the end of the second inning, the game was tied. Pride was on the line.

But as the innings went on, Vasquez said the fifth graders lost confidence. 

In the end, the staff won 11-8. 

The kickball game was one of the last activities the fifth graders did at Tara Elementary before moving onto middle school. 

For Barbara Siffermann, the school's music teacher, it was a bittersweet victory, as her sons, Austin and Noah Siffermann, were in fifth grade. 

"It's music to my ears to win against my boys," Siffermann said with a laugh. "They've been here since pre-K. I'm happy for them (to move onto middle school), but it is sad."

