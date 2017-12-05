 Skip to main content
Giovanni Valentino starts the program with a "rhythmic parade."

'Elfis' visits Bradenton school

Isabella Brost plays a reindeer.

Elia Wilson and Sheila Moreno-Batista, both 10, dress the part.

Elf Ben Schappacher, 10, talks about how the new elf, Elfis, does not fit in with the other elves.

Sarah Bellavue and Jazmin Guerrero sing about how the elf Elfis is an "elf impersonator."

Christian Torres, as Elfis, sings how he's "blue" because the other elves think he's different.

Mrs. Claus, portrayed by Breana Nasser, sings about how people should not judge one another based on appearance.

Fifth-grade students share the holiday spirit through a series of songs, ending with a sing-a-long.

Tara Elementary holiday program teaches lessons in acceptance, holiday cheer.
by: Pam Eubanks Senior Editor

Tara Elementary fifth-grader Christian Torres had to suppress a smile after his classmates, fellow elves, said how he didn’t fit in and then all turned to stare at him.

However, he didn’t miss a beat.

The Elvis Presley-inspired Christian, portraying “Elfis,” launched into song as part of Tara’s holiday show Dec. 5.

“I’m blue. Boo hoo,” Christian bellowed.

Mr. and Mrs. Claus, the elves and Elfis, joined by Tara’s fifth-grade chorus students, united together in song as they shared a holiday story of how the elves came to accept Elfis as he was, before leading the rest of Tara students in a holiday song sing-a-long.

