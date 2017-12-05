'Elfis' visits Bradenton school

Tara Elementary fifth-grader Christian Torres had to suppress a smile after his classmates, fellow elves, said how he didn’t fit in and then all turned to stare at him.

However, he didn’t miss a beat.

The Elvis Presley-inspired Christian, portraying “Elfis,” launched into song as part of Tara’s holiday show Dec. 5.

“I’m blue. Boo hoo,” Christian bellowed.

Mr. and Mrs. Claus, the elves and Elfis, joined by Tara’s fifth-grade chorus students, united together in song as they shared a holiday story of how the elves came to accept Elfis as he was, before leading the rest of Tara students in a holiday song sing-a-long.