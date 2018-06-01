 Skip to main content
Shara Ayala, Jasmine Robinson and Danielle Smith

Take Stock in Children celebrates high school graduates

Shara Ayala, Jasmine Robinson and Danielle Smith

The 2018 Celebration of Hope honored 32 students.

The 2018 Celebration of Hope honored 32 students.

Graudate Suzanne Brown, Executive Director Lisa Bechtold, President Doug Durand and Academic Adviser Andrea Lee

Graudate Suzanne Brown, Executive Director Lisa Bechtold, President Doug Durand and Academic Adviser Andrea Lee

The tables were decorated with live plants.

The tables were decorated with live plants.

The students were encouraged to celebrate with a fun photo booth.

The students were encouraged to celebrate with a fun photo booth.

All graduates received a medal for their success.

All graduates received a medal for their success.

Executive Director Lisa Bechtold encourages the students to continue their hard work.

Executive Director Lisa Bechtold encourages the students to continue their hard work.

TSIC Scholar and Booker High School Sophomore Zionna Williams plays the saxophone.

TSIC Scholar and Booker High School Sophomore Zionna Williams plays the saxophone.

TSIC College Success Coaches with their graduates.

TSIC College Success Coaches with their graduates.

Desserts were set out during the program.

Desserts were set out during the program.

Booker High School graduates and their mentors pose for a photo.

Booker High School graduates and their mentors pose for a photo.

A North Port High School student receives his medal.

A North Port High School student receives his medal.

North Port High School graduates and their mentors pose for a photo.

North Port High School graduates and their mentors pose for a photo.

Suzanne Brown receives her medal. Brown will be attending Yale University in the fall.

Suzanne Brown receives her medal. Brown will be attending Yale University in the fall.

Brown, from Pineview High School, poses for a photo with her mentors.

Brown, from Pineview High School, poses for a photo with her mentors.

Riverview High School graduates and their mentors pose for a photo.

Riverview High School graduates and their mentors pose for a photo.

Valeria Garcia after receiving her medal.

Valeria Garcia after receiving her medal.

Sarasota Military Academy graduates and their mentors pose for a photo.

Sarasota Military Academy graduates and their mentors pose for a photo.

Sarasota High School graduates and their mentors pose for a photo.

Sarasota High School graduates and their mentors pose for a photo.

Matthew Jacobs, from Suncoast PolyTechnical High School, poses for a photo with his mentors.

Matthew Jacobs, from Suncoast PolyTechnical High School, poses for a photo with his mentors.

Venice High School graduates and their mentors pose for a photo.

Venice High School graduates and their mentors pose for a photo.

The Celebration of Hope was hosted May 31 at The Francis.
by: Kayleigh Omang Black Tie reporter

Take Stock in Children honored its 2018 high school graduates with the Celebration of Hope May 31 at The Francis. 

TSIC pairs a low income or at-risk student between 6th and 9th grades with a mentor. With this mentor, the two work together to provide opportunities for the student to graduate high school and go onto obtain a college degree. 

Executive Director Lisa Bechtold told the students at the ceremony, "You've reached the 50 yard line," and graduating college will mean they got their touchdown. 

At the Celebration of Hope, 32 students were honored for graduating high school from eight area high schools and receiving scholarships to their college of choice. 

The Author: Kayleigh Omang

I’m Kayleigh, Black Tie reporter. My cats and I moved here from North Dakota and I earned degrees from Minnesota State Moorhead in photojournalism and entrepreneurship. You’ll find me covering all the big fundraisers in town. Reach me at 941-366-3468 ext. 330.

