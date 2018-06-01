Take Stock in Children celebrates high school graduates

Take Stock in Children honored its 2018 high school graduates with the Celebration of Hope May 31 at The Francis.

TSIC pairs a low income or at-risk student between 6th and 9th grades with a mentor. With this mentor, the two work together to provide opportunities for the student to graduate high school and go onto obtain a college degree.

Executive Director Lisa Bechtold told the students at the ceremony, "You've reached the 50 yard line," and graduating college will mean they got their touchdown.

At the Celebration of Hope, 32 students were honored for graduating high school from eight area high schools and receiving scholarships to their college of choice.